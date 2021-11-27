Brighton and Hove Albion host Leeds United in the Premier League on Saturday.

Graham Potter’s side enjoyed a fine start to the season but have suffered a startling loss of momentum, having failed to win any of their last seven fixtures, although they did manage to take a point off both Arsenal and Liverpool.

The Seagulls enter today’s match off the back of a defeat against Aston Villa as Steven Gerrard’s side marked the first game of his tenure with two late goals.

Meanwhile, Leeds remain precariously poised above the relegation zone, with just two wins from twelve so far this season.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side played excellently in their first half against Tottenham last time out but were swept away after the break as Antonio Conte secured the first Premier League win of his reign in north London. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 27 November at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and SkyGo.

What is the team news?

Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck remain ruled out for Brighton. Robert Sanchez is available after suspension and Enock Mwepu could feature.

Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch are sidelined, while Luke Ayling is a doubt. Rodrigo, Raphinha and Jamie Shackleton could all feature.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella, Bissouma, Moder, Lallana, Trossard, March, Maupay

Leeds: Meslier, Llorente, Phillips, Cooper, Raphinha, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, James

