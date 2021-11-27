Brighton welcome Leeds to the Amex Stadium in the Premier League on Saturday.

Both sides are in urgent need of a victory with Graham Potter’s side now winless in their last seven matches, despite such an impressive start to the season.

The Seagulls felt the brunt of Aston Villa’s first-game bounce under Steven Gerrard last time out, conceding twice late on, but still sit ninth in the table.

Leeds find themselves in a far more precarious position, having won just two games out of twelve this season, and are languishing in 17th.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side did impress in the first half against Tottenham last weekend, however, they were blown away after the break. Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 5.30pm on Saturday 27 November at the Amex Stadium.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match will be broadcast on Sky Sports Premier League and SkyGo.

What is the team news?

Steven Alzate and Danny Welbeck remain ruled out for Brighton. Robert Sanchez is available after suspension and Enock Mwepu could feature.

Patrick Bamford and Robin Koch are sidelined, while Luke Ayling is a doubt. Rodrigo, Raphinha and Jamie Shackleton could all feature.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez, Lamptey, Dunk, Duffy, Cucurella, Bissouma, Moder, Lallana, Trossard, March, Maupay

Leeds: Meslier, Llorente, Phillips, Cooper, Raphinha, Dallas, Struijk, Klich, Harrison, Rodrigo, James

