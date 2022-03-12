Brighton vs Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Liverpool head to Brighton looking to keep up the pressure on Man City at the top of the Premier League - follow live updates
Liverpool will hope to return to winning ways as they travel to face Brighton in the Premier League’s early Saturday kick-off.
The Reds were beaten in midweek by Inter Milan to end their long unbeaten run at home, but remain on a seven-match win streak in domestic terms and victory at the Amex Stadium would close the gap to Man City at the top of the league to just three points.
Brighton have only scored once in their last four games, losing them all, including a defeat to Newcastle last time out but do have a surprisingly good recent record against the Reds - unbeaten in their last three fixtures against Jurgen Klopp’s men, winning one and drawing two of those games. Graham Potter’s side are gunning for a first home victory since Boxing Day, and the sides drew 2-2 at Anfield earlier in the season, but Liverpool are eager to pile the pressure on Man City in the title race, ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on Monday night.
Follow all the action from Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League below:
Brighton vs Liverpool: ‘We are not good losers’: Jurgen Klopp expecting Liverpool reaction to Inter defeat
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp admits his players take defeat worse than he does and so he expects a reaction after experiencing only their third loss of the season.
The 1-0 Champions League defeat to Inter Milan on Tuesday was offset by the fact a 2-0 first-leg lead meant the team progressed to their fourth quarter-final in five years.
However, it was Liverpool’s first defeat at Anfield in a year and there were muted celebrations at the final whistle.
Brighton vs Liverpool: Head-to-head
Brighton & Hove Albion are unbeaten in three Premier League meetings with Liverpool - winning one and picking up two draws.
However, Liverpool have not lost in eight top-flight trips to Brighton - four wins, four draws - a record for the most away games without losing against a particular opponent.
Brighton vs Liverpool: Team changes
Graham Potter makes four changes to the Brighton side that lost to Newcastle last time out. Jakub Moder, Pascal Gross, Shane Duffy and Danny Welbeck all drop out with Alexis Mac Allister, Yves Bissouma, Neal Maupay and Solly March coming in.
Jurgen Klopp swaps out three players from the Liverpool side that lost to Inter Milan during the week. Thiago Alcantara and Curtis Jones are replaced in midfield with Jordan Henderson and Naby Keita. Luis Diaz starts in the forward line in place of Diogo Jota.
Brigton vs Liverpool: Line-ups
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Lamptey, Veltmen, Dunk, Cucurella, Alzate, Bissouma, Mac Allister, March, Trossard, Maupay
Liverpool XI: Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Keita, Salah, Diaz, Mane
Brighton vs Liverpool: Potter on Lamptey
Brighton manager, Graham Potter, has talked up the versitile Tariq Lamptey saying that the 21-year-old defender is at his best taking the attack to the opposition and Potter hopes to find a way to incorporate his best attriubutes into Brighton’s plans. Potter said:
Brighton vs Liverpool: Premier League standings
Brighton’s recent run of four straight defeats in the Premier League has dropped them into the bottom half of the table. They aren’t really in danger of being dragged into a relegation battle as they are 12 points clear of the drop zone but their chances and hopes of finishing the season in the top seven and earning a spot in Europe next year have been eroded. Graham Potter and his men will now be focusing on positive results and aiming to make it back into the top 10.
Liverpool, meanwhile, are chasing down league leaders Manchester City. They are currently six points behind Pep Guardiola’s men but have a game in hand on the champions. The title race is so tight that Liverpool cannot afford to drop points until they face City on April 10th. Anything other than a win today puts the fate of the Premier League title back in Man City’s hands.
Brighton vs Liverpool: Recent results
Brighton have lost their last four Premier League games since a 2-0 victory over Watford on February 12th. In that run they’ve been defeated by Man Utd, Burnley and Aston Villa before a 2-1 loss to Newcastle last time out. Ryan Fraser and Fabian Schar both scored inside the first 15 minutes to put the Seagulls on the back foot before Lewis Dunk replied before the hour mark. Brighton pushed for an equaliser, but Newcastle held out for a crucial three points.
Liverpool are unbeaten in the Premier League in 2022. They drew 2-2 with Chelsea on January 1st and have won their seven league games since. However, they suffered their first defeat of the year last time out as Inter Milan defeated them 1-0 at Anfield thanks to an incredible goal from Lautaro Martinez. Though the Reds lost the game they still won this Champions League last-16 tie having won the first leg 2-0 away from home.
Brighton vs Liverpool: Injuries and absentees
Enock Mwepu is back after two months out with a hamstring issue, Jeremy Sarmiento has recovered from a thigh injury but Adam Webster misses the game for Brighton.
Jurgen Klopp has revealed some unnamed players and staff "cannot be involved" today due to Covid-19 with Ibrahima Konate, Virgil van Dijk and midfielder Thiago Alcantara all absent from training this week.
Roberto Firmino is back in contention though after missing the last six games with a groin injury.
Brighton vs Liverpool - live coverage
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage of Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League.
A brilliant run of form has seen Liverpool haul themselves back into the title race and victory at the Amex would move them just three points behind leaders Man City but their long home unbeaten run was ended by Inter in midweek, as the Italian side won the second leg of the last 16 Champions league clash, although the Reds still advanced to the quarter-finals on aggregate.
“I didn’t like part of the performance [against Inter], especially defensively, and that’s a good point to make as if we don’t defend well against Brighton we have a problem,” said Jurgen Klopp on Friday. “Our counter-press was not even close to what I would have expected and we got punished for it.”
Brighton have a three-game unbeaten run against Liverpool - winning one and drawing two of those games - but are badly out of form, having lost their last four games and scoring just one goal in that time.
It all makes for a fascinating lunchtime kick-off at the Amex today.
