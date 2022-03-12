Close Brighton's three-game unbeaten streak vs Liverpool

Liverpool will hope to return to winning ways as they travel to face Brighton in the Premier League’s early Saturday kick-off.

The Reds were beaten in midweek by Inter Milan to end their long unbeaten run at home, but remain on a seven-match win streak in domestic terms and victory at the Amex Stadium would close the gap to Man City at the top of the league to just three points.

Brighton have only scored once in their last four games, losing them all, including a defeat to Newcastle last time out but do have a surprisingly good recent record against the Reds - unbeaten in their last three fixtures against Jurgen Klopp’s men, winning one and drawing two of those games. Graham Potter’s side are gunning for a first home victory since Boxing Day, and the sides drew 2-2 at Anfield earlier in the season, but Liverpool are eager to pile the pressure on Man City in the title race, ahead of their game against Crystal Palace on Monday night.

Follow all the action from Brighton vs Liverpool in the Premier League below: