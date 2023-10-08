Brighton v Liverpool LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Liverpool visit the south coast to take on a Brighton side in mixed form in what promises to be an entertaining Premier League encounter
Liverpool are taking on Brighton and Hove Albion at the Amex Stadium today as both sides look to bounce back from chastening defeats in the Premier League last weekend.
Liverpool were on the receiving end of that disastrous VAR call which saw Luis Diaz have a goal incorrectly ruled out despite checks confirming he was onside. They enjoyed a Europa League win over Union Saint-Gilloise on Thursday but Jurgen Klopp has warned his side they are facing a dangerous opponent in Brighton. “We expect a really tough game against one of the best sides in the league, the best-coached team in the league, I would say.”
Brighton, however, were thrashed 6-1 by Aston Villa last weekend with manager Roberto De Zerbi concerned that his squad are not equipped to play European football alongside domestic duties. They come into this one with several injury concerns, after salvaging a late draw at Marseille in the Europa League in midweek.
Brighton vs Liverpool team news
Brighton lost Pervis Estupinan to injury last Saturday and the defender is expected to be absent for a while according to boss Roberto De Zerbi. Pascal Gross is fit to feature after starting against Marseille but James Milner and Adam Lallana are doubts.
Following their red cards against Tottenham, Curtis Jones and Diogo Jota are suspended for this match. Cody Gakpo came off at half time against Tottenham with what appeared to be a leg injury it is doubtful that he will feature with Stefan Bajcetic and Thiago Alcantara remain absent. Trent Alexander-Arnold is fit again and should start after being named in Gareth Southgate’s upcoming England squad.
How to watch Brighton vs Liverpool
Brighton vs Liverpool kicks off at 2pm BST on Sunday 8 October at the Amex Stadium.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage on the channel from 1pm BST. Subscribers can also stream the action via SkyGo.
Roberto De Zerbi concerned by injury situation
Roberto De Zerbi said Brighton must work to change their habits as he was again left sweating on the availability of players after watching his side draw 2-2 with Marseille in the Europa League.
The Italian was already without injured defender Pervis Estupinan for the meeting at the Stade Velodrome, which saw the visitors recover from 2-0 down at half-time to claim a draw that kept alive their hopes of progression from Group B.
Tariq Lamptey stepped in to deputise and performed well, winning the penalty from which Joao Pedro equalised two minutes from the end, but De Zerbi said he might be reluctant to risk the 23-year-old – who has also spent time out with injury – for the second time in three days today against Liverpool.
Pascal Gross was making his first appearance since a muscle injury sustained in the 3-2 loss to AEK Athens in September, and is another player the manager said will need to be assessed ahead of Sunday’s game.
“(Lamptey) was one of the best of us on the pitch,” said De Zerbi. “Now the problem is for Sunday, because I don’t want to take risks with him, because he was injured in the last part of last season and the first part of this season.
“But at the moment it’s very tough because we lost Pervis, I don’t know if we will have James Milner. We have to analyse Pascal Gross’ situation, for him it was the first game after injury. It’s a tough moment, but I think we can play well anyway.
“The most important thing is not physical. For Lamptey yes, for Pascal in this moment it can be a physical problem. Lewis Dunk lost the pre-season, Solly March as well lost pre-season. But for the others, the problem is not physical.
“It’s about habits. We have to change our habits, but we will reach that point. It’s a target for us, to reach the level which we have to play every game, every week, three games (a week). I don’t know how much time we need, but that’s the target.”
Brighton v Liverpool – Premier League LIVE
Follow all the latest from Brighton v Liverpool today.
