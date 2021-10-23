Brighton vs Man City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the live action from the Amex Stadium
Brighton host Manchester City on Saturday evening in the Premier League, a meeting of two clubs in the top four - one rather more surprising than the other at this stage. The Seagulls have impressed and lost just once so far in the league, though face a big task to keep the reigning champions at bay. Pep Guardiola’s outfit are third, just above their hosts, and have the top flight’s joint-best defensive record at this stage.
City were in action in midweek in the Champions League and produced what the manager termed one of their best European performances of his tenure, thrashing Club Brugge and scoring five goals in the process. Prior to that it was an easy win over Burnley in the league last week, making it seven unbeaten in that competition since the opening day of the campaign.
The two managers did clash last season, but Graham Potter says he apologised and doesn’t expect it to be a factor when they meet again, hoping for a “cuddle” from his opposite number. Follow all the live updates and action as Brighton host Manchester City below:
Guardiola on Brighton
Pep Guardiola has a soft spot for Brighton and enjoys watching them play under Graham Potter. Whenever the two side meet Guardiola is full of superlatives for the Seagulls. During his pre-macth presser he said:
Potter on Manchester City
Graham Potter outlined the size of the task ahead of his Brighton team this evening during his programme notes for the game. He calls Man City the best team in the Premier League and say his players will have to play positively to beat them. He wrote:
Pep Guardiola not thinking about revenge as Man City prepare for Brighton
Pep Guardiola insists there will no thoughts of revenge in his head when he takes his Manchester City to Brighton on Saturday.
City blew a 2-0 lead to be beaten 3-2 at the Amex last season after having Joao Cancelo sent off just 10 minutes into the match, in which Guardiola confronted Brighton boss Graham Potter who subsequently apologised for some over-zealous celebrations of his side’s opening goal.
The defeat was a setback for City in the final weeks of their build-up to the Champions League final, but Guardiola said it had not been part of his thinking this week.
Head-to-head: Brighton vs Man City
Brighton came from 2-0 down to beat Manchester City 3-2 in this fixture last season so will be confident that they can challenge the champions this evening.
That win ended a run of seven straight defeats for the Seagulls against Pep Guardiola’s side in the Premier League.
Team changes: Brighton vs Man City
Graham Potter makes just one change from the team that drew with Norwich last time out. Solly March returns to the line-up replacing Shane Duffy.
Pep Guardiola meanwhile makes just two changes to the starting XI that faced Club Brugge during the week. Kevin De Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez drop out with Ilkay Gundogan and Gabriel Jesus brought in.
Line ups: Brighton vs Man City
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Maupay, Trossard, Gross, Lallana, Moder, March, Burn, Veltman
Man City XI: Ederson, Walker, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, Bernardo, Jesus, Foden, Grealish
Last time out: Brighton vs Man City
Brighton’s start to the season has come even better than Graham Potter would have imagined. 15 points from the first eight games with four wins, three draws and just one defeat, against Everton. The Seagulls will play with confidence but they’ll understand that they’re up against it today.
Bernardo Silva and Kevin De Bruyne were on target for City as they swept Burnley aside at the Eithad Stadium. As you would expect City dominated possession and completed more than double the amount of passes as Burnley. Pep Guardiola will be wanting his team to continue thier good form to move within one win of Chelsea.
Early team news: Brighton vs Man City
Brighton are without Steven Alzate and Danyy Welbeck who both have long-term injuries but there is an ‘outside chance’ that Adam Webster could return according to manager Graham Potter. Webster’s inclusion would be a big boost for the Seagulls but he may not quite be match fit.
Manchester City an almost full squad to select from with only forward Ferran Torres absent with a metatarsal issue.
Brighton vs Man City
The evening kick off sees a clash at the top of the Premier League table as fourth-placed Brighton host third-placed Manchester City.
If the Seagulls defeat City they’ll move up to third whilst the champions can move within two-points of current leaders Chelsea if they take all three points.
Pep Guardiola’s men are in decent form having won their last two matches and come into the fixture on the back of a 5-1 demolition of Club Brugge in the Champions League.
Brighton meanwhile have drawn three games in a row, with the last two both ending goalless, but they’ve only conceded five goals in the league and will make it tough work for City’s superstars.
