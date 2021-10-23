(Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Brighton host Manchester City on Saturday evening in the Premier League, a meeting of two clubs in the top four - one rather more surprising than the other at this stage. The Seagulls have impressed and lost just once so far in the league, though face a big task to keep the reigning champions at bay. Pep Guardiola’s outfit are third, just above their hosts, and have the top flight’s joint-best defensive record at this stage.

City were in action in midweek in the Champions League and produced what the manager termed one of their best European performances of his tenure, thrashing Club Brugge and scoring five goals in the process. Prior to that it was an easy win over Burnley in the league last week, making it seven unbeaten in that competition since the opening day of the campaign.

The two managers did clash last season, but Graham Potter says he apologised and doesn’t expect it to be a factor when they meet again, hoping for a “cuddle” from his opposite number. Follow all the live updates and action as Brighton host Manchester City below: