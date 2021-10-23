Manchester City head to Brighton on Saturday, with the two clubs much closer in the table than usual thanks to the home team’s fine start to the campaign.

Graham Potter’s side are fourth in the table, losing just once all season so far, though they have drawn their last three following back-to-back goalless draws with Arsenal and Norwich.

Two points and one place higher sit City, with Pep Guardiola leading his team to a 5-1 win in midweek against Club Brugge, once more underlining the strength in depth available to the English champions.

They’ll be looking to leapfrog Liverpool with a win, with the Reds not in action until Sunday. City are unbeaten in the Premier League since the opening game of the season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Yves Bissouma could be involved after being on the bench last week. Danny Welbeck is injured though and Adam Webster is a doubt for Brighton.

City are without Ferran Torres, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but Ilkay Gundogan could start after returning to fitness. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are battling for a starting spot.

Predicted line-ups

BRI - Sanchez, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Cucurella, Maupay, Trossard

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Odds

Brighton 38/5

Draw 4/1

Man City 4/9

Prediction

Brighton’s defensive work has been impressive this term but they could still struggle to keep out City. Taking a point would be a fantastic effort and Brighton might be confident enough to manage it. Brighton 1-1 Man City