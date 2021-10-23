Pep Guardiola leads his Manchester City squad to Brighton on Saturday as they look to continue their good recent Premier League form.

City are unbeaten since the opening weekend and comfortably beat Burnley last weekend, prior to a Champions League outing where they trounced Club Brugge in midweek.

The boss hailed that as one of his team’s top showings since he had been in charge: “It was a really good performance – one of our best performances in Europe, definitely. I know how good they did against PSG and in Germany (against Leipzig) but we controlled the game and our pressing was good.”

Brighton are fourth heading into the weekend having lost just one game themselves this term.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app. If you're not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Yves Bissouma could be involved after being on the bench last week. Danny Welbeck is injured though and Adam Webster is a doubt for Brighton.

City are without Ferran Torres, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but Ilkay Gundogan could start after returning to fitness. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are battling for a starting spot.

Predicted line-ups

BRI - Sanchez, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Cucurella, Maupay, Trossard

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Odds

Brighton 38/5

Draw 4/1

Man City 4/9

Prediction

Brighton’s defensive work has been impressive this term but they could still struggle to keep out City. Taking a point would be a fantastic effort and Brighton might be confident enough to manage it. Brighton 1-1 Man City