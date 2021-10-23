Brighton vs Man City prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out tonight?

Brighton hope to continue their impressive start to the season, but face a very tough challenge as they host Manchester City on Saturday.

Graham Potter is optimistic that his outfit can keep surprising teams, but knows they have already pushed beyond what some expected.

“You know anything is possible but if you had said at the start of the season you would have 15 points from eight matches we would certainly have been happy with that. It is a good start but it is only a start. If we’re talking about the same points ratio in 30 matches’ time then of course I’ll be a lot more excited than I am now.”

Brighton are two points behind City, sitting in fourth with their opponents one place higher.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD. Subscribers can stream the match via the Sky Go app.

What is the team news?

Yves Bissouma could be involved after being on the bench last week. Danny Welbeck is injured though and Adam Webster is a doubt for Brighton.

City are without Ferran Torres, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but Ilkay Gundogan could start after returning to fitness. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are battling for a starting spot.

Predicted line-ups

BRI - Sanchez, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Cucurella, Maupay, Trossard

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Odds

Brighton 38/5

Draw 4/1

Man City 4/9

Prediction

Brighton’s defensive work has been impressive this term but they could still struggle to keep out City. Taking a point would be a fantastic effort and Brighton might be confident enough to manage it. Brighton 1-1 Man City