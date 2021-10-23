One of the big clashes in the Premier League this weekend sees two top-four outfits meet, with Brighton hosting Manchester City.

The Seagulls have impressed early on this year, suffering just one defeat so far and sitting fourth, though they have most recently drawn blanks against Arsenal and Norwich.

Man City are third, just above their weekend hosts, and come into the game off the back of a five-goal showing in the Champions League against Club Brugge, which Pep Guardiola hailed as one of City’s best European performances of his tenure.

The reigning champions are unbeaten in the league since the opening weekend of the season and will be looking to keep up with early pace-setters Chelsea.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 23 October.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League and Ultra HD.

What is the team news?

Yves Bissouma could be involved after being on the bench last week. Danny Welbeck is injured though and Adam Webster is a doubt for Brighton.

City are without Ferran Torres, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but Ilkay Gundogan could start after returning to fitness. Raheem Sterling and Gabriel Jesus are battling for a starting spot.

Predicted line-ups

BRI - Sanchez, Duffy, Dunk, Burn, Veltman, Gross, Bissouma, Lallana, Cucurella, Maupay, Trossard

MCI - Ederson, Cancelo, Dias, Laporte, Zinchenko, De Bruyne, Rodri, Silva, Jesus, Sterling, Grealish

Prediction

Brighton’s defensive work has been impressive this term but they could still struggle to keep out City. Taking a point would be a fantastic effort and Brighton might be confident enough to manage it. Brighton 1-1 Man City