The new Premier League champions Manchester City head to Brighton in both teams’ penultimate match of the season on Tuesday night.

Graham Potter’s side have somewhat stumbled over the finish line toward safety, having claimed just one win from their last seven league games.

There’s plenty to work with for next season, but with City now and Arsenal next remaining for Brighton, they’ll doubtless be relieved that safety is already assured at this point.

Man City will be hoping to make it a winning end to the campaign against the Seagulls and Everton, before they face Chelsea in the Uefa Champions League final.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday, 18 May at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match on the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Brighton remain without Solly March, Tariq Lamptey and Davy Propper, while both Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay are suspended. Joel Veltman is a doubt but he could recover in time.

City have Kevin de Bruyne back in training but he may not be risked for this game, while Ederson will return in goal in place of the veteran Scott Carson.

Predicted line-ups

BRI - Sanchez; White, Webster, Burn; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Tau, Welbeck, Trossard

MCI - Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Silva, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Odds

Brighton - 33/5

Draw - 18/5

Man City - 8/15

Prediction

Expect an end-of-season open feel to the game, with both sides wanting to get the ball down and showcase their football. Brighton 2-3 Man City.