Brighton vs Man City: Latest updates and team news as Seagulls host Premier League champions
The Seagulls have a slim chance of finishing fifth but must beat the newly crowned champions
Brighton will give the newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City a guard of honour ahead of thie clash tonight in what their penultimate game of the season.
The Seagulls are hoping to finish the season strongly after earning a place in European competition and are still in with an outside chance of nicking fifth place off Liverpool. Victory over Southampton last weekend means Brighton have won a spot in the Europa League and will finish no lower than sixth yet if they win their final two matches and Liverpool lose on Sunday they will leap above the Reds into fifth.
The possibility of doing so may not be that far-fetched either. After securing yet another Premier League title, Pep Guardiola is expected to rest key personnel ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals meaning Roberto De Zerbi’s side could take advantage of a weakened City line-up. However, despite this encounter being a low-stakes affair, City have not lost in 24 matches across all competitions and will likely show why they are so difficult to beat.
Follow all the action as Brighton host Man City in the Premier League:
Guardiola wants City to maintain their ‘tone'
With the Premier League title sown up you would be forgiven to think that Manchester City would take it easy over the final two league games.
However, manager Pep Guardiola wants to keep his team’s levels high ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals in June.
“It would be better to maintain our tone.” he said, “I’m not talking about win or lose, I want to see that our tone is there.
“We cannot play like we have won [the Premier League]. Against these two teams, if we aren’t ready we will suffer a lot. And after it would be a problem.
“But if we maintain the tone and they beat us, they beat us – it can happen.
“It is understandable because they play against Manchester City, the winners in the last years of the Premier League and they want to show how good they are, that’s normal.
“The target of the Premier League is done. But we cannot drop much otherwise it will be more difficult.”
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton’s Lewis Dunk has been playing through pain barrier
Roberto De Zerbi revealed Lewis Dunk has played through the pain barrier to aid Brighton’s European quest as he backed his captain for an England recall.
Seagulls centre-back Dunk has been ever-present in the Premier League this campaign but could begin on the bench against champions Manchester City on Wednesday evening due to ongoing calf and back issues.
Albion boss De Zerbi admits the 31-year-old took time to adapt to his high-intensity, possession-based style of play after he replaced Graham Potter in September.
Roberto De Zerbi: Brighton’s Lewis Dunk has been playing through pain barrier
Seagulls skipper Dunk has been ever-present in the Premier League this campaign.
Brighton vs Man City prediction
With Manchester City expected to field a weaker line-up than usual and Brighton in terrific form this match should be a cracker. City will remain incredibly tough to beat but the Seagulls could have enough quality to secure a scoring draw.
Brighton 2-2 Manchester City
Brighton vs Man City predicted line-ups
Brighton XI: Steele; Veltman, Dunk, Colwill, Estupinan; Gross, Caicedo; Enciso, Mac Allister, Mitoma; Ferguson.
Man City XI: Ortega; Walker, Laporte, Akanji; Lewis, Phillips; Mahrez, Foden, Palmer, Gomez; Alvarez.
What is the early team news?
Brighton were boosted by the return to fitness of Joel Veltman against Southampton, with the Dutchman returning to the starting side at a right-back position that has proved troublesome in recent weeks. Robert Sanchez, displaced in goal byy Jason Steele earlier this season, is not expected to feature again after allegedly refusing to accept a place on the bench.
A host of first-choice Manchester City starters began on the bench against Chelsea, with Pep Guardiola opting to rotate with the title already secured. Guardiola could again give Erling Haaland, Kevin De Bruyne and co. a rest ahead of twin trophy tilts still to come this season.
How to watch Brighton vs Man City
Brighton vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Wednesday 24 May at the Amex Stadium near Brighton.
Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the match live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage from 7pm BST. Subscribers can stream the action via the Sky Go app.
Brighton vs Man City
Hello and welcome to The Independent’s coverage of tonight’s Premier League encounter between Brighton and Manchester City.
This is a low stakes affair with both teams having already secured their goals for the season. For Brighton, they’ve earned themselves a place in Europe, most likely the Europa League, and will finish no lower than sixth place after an impressive campaign under boss Roberto De Zerbi.
City meanwhile secured their fifth Premier League title in six years, and third in a row, when Arsenal lost to Nottingham Forest last Saturday. Pep Guardiola’s men celebrated by defeating Chelsea 1-0 on Sunday before collecting their winners medals and lifting the trophy once again.
The City boss has always been full of praise for the way Brighton play their football and will be expecting a tough match tonight. With many of the Seagulls’ bright stars expecting to leave in the summer could a victory over the newly crowned champions be the perfect swansong for De Zerbi’s boys?
We’ll have all the build-up, team news and updates from the Amex Stadium throughout the evening so stick around to see if Brighton can shock Manchester City.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies