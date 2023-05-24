✕ Close Pep compares Brighton to Michelin Restaurant

Brighton will give the newly-crowned Premier League champions Manchester City a guard of honour ahead of thie clash tonight in what their penultimate game of the season.

The Seagulls are hoping to finish the season strongly after earning a place in European competition and are still in with an outside chance of nicking fifth place off Liverpool. Victory over Southampton last weekend means Brighton have won a spot in the Europa League and will finish no lower than sixth yet if they win their final two matches and Liverpool lose on Sunday they will leap above the Reds into fifth.

The possibility of doing so may not be that far-fetched either. After securing yet another Premier League title, Pep Guardiola is expected to rest key personnel ahead of the FA Cup and Champions League finals meaning Roberto De Zerbi’s side could take advantage of a weakened City line-up. However, despite this encounter being a low-stakes affair, City have not lost in 24 matches across all competitions and will likely show why they are so difficult to beat.

Follow all the action as Brighton host Man City in the Premier League: