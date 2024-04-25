✕ Close Jurgen Klopp apologises to Liverpool fans after Merseyside derby defeat

Brighton & Hove Albion host Manchester City in a midweek Premier League clash tonight with the visitors hoping to continue their title challenge.

After securing their place in the FA Cup final, with a 1-0 win over Chelsea on Saturday, Pep Guardiola’s team will now have their sights on closing the gap on Arsenal and continuing their title challenge. The Gunners moved three points clear of Liverpool at the top of the table with an impressive 5-0 win over Chelsea on Tuesday while Jurgen Klopp’s team were dealt a serious blow as Everton beat them 2-0 yesterday.

City are still the favourites to lift the trophy as they have two games in hand on Mikel Arteta’s side and only trail by four points. Still, the margin for error is slim and Guardiola will know that his team cannot slip up against a potentially stubborn Brighton this evening.

After securing European football for the first time in the club’s history last year, the Seagulls are still in with a chance of repeating that feat. They are six points behind seventh-placed Newcastle United and could move as high as ninth should they defeat City.

Follow all the action below plus get the latest odds and tips for the match right here: