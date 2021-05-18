Manchester City will be aiming to end the Premier League season on a three-game win streak to keep confidence high and rhythm intact ahead of their Champions League final against Chelsea - continuing with a trip to Brighton on Tuesday night.

Pep Guardiola’s side have already been crowned champions and celebrated with a 4-3 win over Newcastle on Friday night, despite a much-changed side.

There could be more rotating in the offing as the boss bids to keep his players sharp ahead of the final in Portugal, with nothing riding on this game from their perspective - and indeed for Brighton, other than league positions.

The Seagulls are safe from the threat of relegation, though still could rise a couple of places from 17th if they can pick up points from their own final two fixtures.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the match.

When is the match?

The match kicks off at 7pm on Tuesday, 18 May at the Amex Stadium.

Where can I watch it?

The game will be shown live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match on the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Brighton remain without Solly March, Tariq Lamptey and Davy Propper, while both Lewis Dunk and Neal Maupay are suspended. Joel Veltman is a doubt but he could recover in time.

City have Kevin de Bruyne back in training but he may not be risked for this game, while Ederson will return in goal in place of the veteran Scott Carson.

Predicted line-ups

BRI - Sanchez; White, Webster, Burn; Gross, Lallana, Bissouma, Moder; Tau, Welbeck, Trossard

MCI - Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Zinchenko; Fernandinho, Silva, Gundogan; Mahrez, Torres, Sterling

Odds

Brighton - 33/5

Draw - 18/5

Man City - 8/15

Prediction

Expect an end-of-season open feel to the game, with both sides wanting to get the ball down and showcase their football. Brighton 2-3 Man City.