Brighton vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more today
Follow all the live action from the Amex Stadium as the Seagulls face the Red Devils
Brighton and Hove Albion host Manchester United on Saturday’s late afternoon kick-off, with the Red Devils still fighting for a European berth for next season - although a Champions League spot is now incredibly unlikely to be awaiting Erik ten Hag. The Ajax boss takes over from Ralf Rangnick in the summer, with the latter being appointed Austria’s national team manager alongside a consultancy role at Old Trafford.
Before that though, United still have to claim enough points to at least ensure they finish sixth and take a Europa League place for 2022/23, with the Monday night win over Brentford a step in the right direction. They have just two matches left to play this season, able to reach a maximum of 64 points.
For Brighton, it’s about ensuring they finish the campaign strongly enough to be in the top 10, having been through spells of impressive football this term - but also the usual lack of a scoring touch, with just 34 scored in their 35 Premier League games so far. However they have lost only one of the last six and sit ninth.
Follow all the match action from Brighton vs Man United below:
Brighton vs Man Utd
Brighton have won three of their last five top-flight matches, as many as they managed in their previous 25. However, Graham Potter’s side have gone eight Premier League home games without victory - four draws, four defeats.
RB Leipzig determined to keep Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku
RB Leipzig have insisted Christopher Nkunku will remain at the Bundesliga club beyond the end of the season.
The 24-year-old France international has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester United in the summer as part of their squad overhaul under new manager Erik ten Hag.
But Leipzig president Oliver Mintzlaff has now told Sky Sports that “Nkunku will be our player next year”.
However, he did still somewhat leave the door open when it came to the forward being sold, adding that “in football, nobody is unsellable”.
RB Leipzig determined to keep Manchester United transfer target Christopher Nkunku
Nkunku has scored 30 goals for the German side this season
Brighton vs Man Utd
Manchester United have won the last seven meetings between the teams in all competitions. Brighton’s three victories in 27 competitive matches against Man Utd have all come at home - they’ve drawn five and lost 19 in that run.
Brighton vs Man Utd team changes
Graham Potter makes just one change to the Brighton XI that defeated Wolves last time out. Enock Mwepu is out with an injury so Pascal Gross comes in to replace him.
There are no changes for Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United. Harry Maguire is fit again to play but he only makes the bench.
Brighton vs Man Utd line-ups
Brighton XI: Sanchez, Cucurella, Dunk, Veltman, March, Bissouma, Caicedo, Trossard, Gross, Mac Allister, Welbeck
Man Utd XI: Dea Gea, Dalot, Lindelof, Varane, Telles, Matic, McTominay, Elanga, Fernandes, Mata, Ronaldo
Joel Veltman on Man Utd
Brighton defender Joel Veltman is not underestimating Manchester United despite the Red Devils underperforming this season but he is hopeful that the Seagulls can pick up all three points today.
Speaking about the match he said: “We need to be humble, right?We have 44 points – that’s an amazing record for the club. That’s perfect, but one of the things I love about this club is that we still want to improve.
“Hopefully we get can get to 47 points after Saturday. Manchester United want to be in the top four – they are not there these days so their new manager [Erik ten Hag] already has some headaches going into the club this summer.
“We will do our best to win the game and we want to win in front of our home supporters.
“Away from home we’re amazing, and against Manchester United at Old Trafford we had a lot of opportunities and we created a big chance through Jakub [Moder] with his header – it was an amazing save by [David] De Gea.”
Ralf Rangnick on ending the season well
Manchester United’s interim boss, Ralf Rangnick, was asked about the importance of ending the season well to set up the Red Devil’s rebuild under incoming manager Erik ten Hag. He replied:
“Yes, it’s important, both for the qualification of the Europa League, but also for creating a good atmosphere for the next season. I think we have to proceed playing like that.
“We need to get the best performance level in both games. Also in order to convince and to help our fans to get on with next season.”
Declan Rice high on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United wish-list
West Ham midfielder Declan Rice is apparently high up on incoming Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag’s wish-list, according to the Guardian.
The Dutchman will be targeting midfielders and the 23-year-old England international is being considered as an option.
Declan Rice high on Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United wish-list
The England midfielder has impressed at West Ham this season
Brighton and Man Utd recent results
Brighton have only lost once in their last six Premier League matches - a 3-0 defeat away to Manchester City on 20th April. The Seagulls come into the game having recently beaten Arsenal and Tottenham, earned a 2-2 draw with Southampton and won 3-0 against Wolves last time out.
After bruising defeats to Arsenal and Liverpool, Manchester United are unbeaten in their last two league games. They managed to comeback to draw 1-1 with Chelsea before sweeping Brentford aside 3-0 in their final home game of the season last Monday. Can Ralf Rangnick’s men end the season with three consecutive wins. If they do they will equalise their lowest ever points tally in the Premier League.
Premier League standings
Manchester United will draw level on points with Tottenham if they defeat Brighton today. The Red Devils are currently sitting in sixth place and are aiming to achieve Europa League football next season after their charge to the top four floundered and died off. Instead they are limping towards the end of the season but can catch Spurs ahead of their clash with Liverpool later tonight.
Brighton meanwhile are hoping to end the season in the top 10. They head into the match in 10th place and could move up to ninth if they avoid defeat against United. Manager Graham Potter will be overjoyed with the Seagulls’ season as they are heading towards their highest ever finish in the Premier League.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies