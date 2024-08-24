Joshua Zirkzee scored Man Utd’s winner against Fulham, can he have a similar impact today? ( Martin Rickett/PA Wire )

Manchester United travel to Brighton for Saturday’s early Premier League kick off hoping to build on an encouraging victory over Fulham in their opening match of the season. Though the Red Devils only triumphed 1-0, they looked a composed and dominant side especially in possession of the ball.

New forward Joshua Zirkzee came off the bench and combined with fellow substitute Alejandro Garnacho to slot home the only goal of the game and get himself off the mark in his very first outing for United. There were plenty of encouraging signs for boss Erik ten Hag though he will realise that his team were too open to the counter-attack and work needs to be done to shore up the defence.

For their part, Brighton have had an exceptional start to the new season. They travelled to Merseyside and faced Everton at Goodison Park. The Toffees, suffering from a few injuries, never turned up and goals from Kaoru Mitoma, Danny Welbeck and Simon Adingra ensured the Seagulls got off to the best possible start and ended the first gameweek top of the table.

Follow all the action from today’s Premier League encounter below: