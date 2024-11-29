Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Brighton and Hove Albion host the Premier League’s bottom club Southampton on Friday night, with the Seagulls having a mighty motivation for victory knowing three points will put them second in the table ahead of the weekend.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side have been largely excellent this term and have clocked up four wins in their last six in the top flight, moving them to fifth in the congested upper echelons of the table, just a point behind Manchester City in second. With none of the teams above them in action until at least Saturday evening, there’s a real chance for them to display just how far they’ve come.

Standing in their way will be Saints, who themselves badly need a result to stay in touch with the teams above the relegation zone. Russell Martin’s side are five points adrift already after just one win from 12 this term, though they’ll take heart from being ahead against Liverpool last time out before succumbing to a 3-2 reversal.

Saints are yet to pick up a single point on the road this term though and have only scored three - while Brighton are unbeaten at home and beat Man City in their last match at the AmEx.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of kick-off.

When is the match?

Brighton vs Southampton kicks off at 8pm GMT on Friday 29 November.

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event. Subscribers can stream via the Sky Go app.

If you’re not a Sky customer, you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

If you want to stream major sporting events while you are travelling or watching from abroad you’ll need a VPN. Get the best VPN deals in the UK. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are, and also with the terms of their service provider.

What is the team news?

Carlos Baleba is out suspended following his weekend red card, while Solly March and James Milner are injured. There are also doubts over Ferdi Kadioglu, Tariq Lamptey, Jack Hinshelwood and Lewis Dunk - but Brighton have such a deep squad these days that Hurzeler has no real issues finding cover for any of them other than perhaps Baleba.

Southampton’s injury list is lengthy too, with Adam Lallana, Aaron Ramsdale and Jan Bednarek added to the treatment table, which Gavin Bazunu and Will Smallbone were already on. Paul Onuachu is a doubt after leaving the pitch injured during the second half against Liverpool. If he’s fit, he’ll surely start given he performed admirably in that match.

Predicted lineups

BHA - Verbruggen, Veltman, Van Hecke, Julio, Estupinan, Ayari, Wieffer, Rutter, Pedro, Mitoma, Welbeck

SOU - McCarthy, Walker-Peters, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Manning, Aribo, Downes, Fernandes, Dibling, Armstrong, Onuachu

Odds

Brighton 4/9

Draw 41/10

Saints 13/2

The Independent vets betting sites for useability, security and responsible gambling tools. You can claim free bets here to use across a range of sports. Please read the terms.

Prediction

No enjoyable trip to a south coast rival for Saints. Brighton 3-0 Southampton.

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.