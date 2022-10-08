Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

After getting his time at Brighton off to an encouraging start, Roberto De Zerbi takes charge of the club at the Amex Stadium for the first time.

Tottenham, third in the Premier League table, are the visitors seven days on from having their unbeaten start to the season ended by Arsenal.

Antonio Conte’s side followed a disappointing derby performance with a flat showing in Frankfurt on Tuesday evening, and will be hoping for better.

Spurs were rocked this week by the passing of popular fitness coach Gian Piero Ventrone, with black armbands to be worn by both sets of players and a minute of applause to be held ahead of the fixture in memory of the Italian.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

Where and when is it?

Brighton vs Tottenham is due to kick off at 5.30pm BST on Saturday 8 October at the Amex Stadium on the outskirts of Brighton.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the game live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage due to begin at 5pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via the Sky Go app.

Team News

Roberto De Zerbi was confident that midfielder Moises Caicedo could feature in the fixture despite missing training on Thursday for undisclosed reasons. Enock Mwepu is not yet ready to return, though, after being hospitalised in Mali while away with Zambia during the international break.

Emerson Royal’s sending off against Arsenal means the right-back is suspended for Tottenham, while Dejan Kulusevski is likely to again miss out due to his thigh issue. Antonio Conte will consider adding an extra body into central midfield after struggling for control against Arsenal, but could stick with a three-pronged forward line, meaning Yves Bissouma may miss out on a start against his former club.

Predicted line-ups

Brighton XI: Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; March, Mac Allister, Caicedo, Estupinan; Trossard, Welbeck, Gross

Tottenham XI: Lloris; Romero, Dier, Lenglet; Perisic, Bentancur, Hojbjerg, Sessegnon; Richarlison, Kane, Son

Odds

Brighton win 20/11

Draw 88/35

Tottenham 18/11

Prediction

A tough one to call. Brighton performed impressively against Liverpool last weekend, while frailities Tottenham had displayed in many of their early season fixtures were rather shown up by Arsenal - but Spurs might have enough quality in their front three to get the win. Brighton 1-2 Tottenham.