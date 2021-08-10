Brighton season preview: Graham Potter’s Seagulls need cutting edge to fly high in Premier League

Last season

The 2019-20 campaign was an odd one for Brighton, who played more expansive football under new manager Graham Potter but lacked a cutting edge in front of goal, so much so that their shortfall in actual goals versus expected goals (xG) became something of a running joke. Potter guided the Seagulls to 41 points, the same tally as the previous year after Potter replaced Chris Hughton in May 2019, and one place lower in 16th, but there was plenty of promise in amongst the gloom and there is hope that after an season of securing safety, the team can kick on.

Transfer window so far

Only one eye-catching signing, the Zambian midfielder Enock Mwepu from RB Salzburg in a £20m deal. The 23-year-old Mewpu can get forward and instigate attacks but is versatile too, and will provide useful cover for right wing-back Tariq Lamptey who spent spells of last season on the sidelines. A striker still feels like a priority, given the struggles in front of goal last season. Centre-back Ben White moved to Arsenal while Alireza Jahanbakhsh and Davy Propper have both departed for the Dutch Eredivisie.

Manager

Graham Potter has turned Brighton into a different team, one that is more tactically fluid, able to change shape and adapt their style of play to their opponents while always remaining committed to a core principle of passing football. But he must give the side a sharp edge if they are to make a step up the league table this season. If they slip into another relegation battle then it is possible that the board will lose patience, despite the easy-on-the-eye approach.

Key players

It is hard to look beyond the captain Lewis Dunk. His leadership and defensive qualities will be even more important this season given the departure of White, and without an obvious source of goals Brighton will need to keep clean sheets if they are to have a strong season. Further forward Leandro Trossard is going to be crucial – the Belgian sparkled in fits and starts last season and if he can produce his best more consistently then Brighton will be a far more serious threat to contend with.

Brighton forward Trossard celebrates scoring against Tottenham (Getty)

What would be success?

In Brighton’s four seasons since coming up to the Premier League they have finished: 15th with 40 points; 17th with 36 points; 15th with 41 points; and 16th with 41 points. The squad has not been vastly improved over the summer but the players know Potter a little better and he has had time to get to grips with his squad, so finishing in a more secure mid-table position with 45-plus points and without the threat of relegation is not unrealistic, and would be a measure of good progress.

Bookies’ ranking

13th. 200-1 to win Premier League (via oddschecker).

First three fixtures

Burnley (a) Saturday 14 August, 3pm

Watford (h) Saturday 21 August, 5.30pm

Everton (h) Saturday 28 August, 3pm

Predicted first XI line-up

Sanchez; Veltman, Dunk, Webster; Lamptey, Mwepu, Bissouma, March; Gross, Trossard, Maupay.