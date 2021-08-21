Brighton host Watford in the Premier League tonight with both sides looking to make it two wins from two to start the new season.

Newly-promoted Watford caught the eye with their performance in the 3-2 win over Aston Villa last weekend, with Emmanuel Dennis, Cucho Hernandez and the impressive Ismaila Sarr on the scoresheet.

Brighton also got off to the perfect start as they came from a goal down to defeat Burnley at Turf Moor, with Graham Potter’s substitutes proving key in the 2-1 win.

The Seagulls are aiming to push on in the Premier League this year after finishing 15th last season. In order to do that, Potter’s side will have to improve on their home record at the Amex Stadium. Brighton won just four matches at their home ground last campaign - but are on a run of five games without a defeat at the Amex.

Here’s all the information you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 5:30pm BST on Saturday 21 August.

How can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports Premier League, with coverage starting at 5pm. If you’re not a Sky customer you can grab a NOWTV Day Pass here to watch without a subscription.

What is the team news?

Brighton striker Aaron Connelly is back in contention after missing last week’s win at Brighton due to personal reasons. Dan Burn, Danny Welbeck and Tariq Lamptey remain out due to injury while Joel Veltman is self isolating - but Graham Potter’s side have no fresh injury concerns.

Josh King could make his Watford debut after missing out on last weekend’s win against Aston Villa due to a minor groin problem. Kiko Femenia is also available but midfielder Juraj Kucka is a doubt due to a minor thigh muscle injury. Joao Pedro remains out due to injury while Nathaniel Chalobah is still unavailable due to illness.

Possible line-ups

Brighton: Sanchez; Webster, Duffy, Dunk, Gross; Trossard, Bissouma, Mwepu, Moder, March; Maupay

Watford: Bachmann; Cathcart, Troost-Ekong, Kabasele, Masina; Cleverley, Etebo, Louza; Sarr, Dennis, Sema

Odds

Brighton: 7/10

Draw: 5/2

Watford: 19/4

Prediction

Brighton will have the majority of the play and the chances but will be undone by the brilliance of Ismaila Sarr on the counter attack. Brighton 1-2 Watford