1682777764

Brighton vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates

Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 15:16
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Brighton face Wolves in the Premier League today.

Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi dropped influential trio Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma to his bench as part of five changes for the visit of Wolves.

De Zerbi, who on Friday conceded some of his squad were feeling tired, handed a rare start to Billy Gilmour, while Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck also came in.

Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui made two alterations to the starting XI which began Tuesday's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, recalling Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes in place of Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682777701

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 April 2023 15:15
1682777689

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 April 2023 15:14
1682777650

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Again, there's no controversy here. Costa and Webster got tangled up in each other briefly, but there's nothing in it really. The VAR officials are being a little too intrusive so far.

29 April 2023 15:14
1682777645

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Assist Julio César Enciso Espínola

29 April 2023 15:14
1682777596

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 April 2023 15:13
1682777589

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

There's a coming together between Costa and Webster as Wolves go on the attack. The pair tussle on the turf and Brighton get a free-kick. VAR look for a possible red card for violent conduct against Costa...

29 April 2023 15:13
1682777467

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

VAR check complete! The goal does stand. It's hard to see what the officials were worried about there. Undav was clearly behind Semedo as he stabbed the ball home.

29 April 2023 15:11
1682777346

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777291

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

29 April 2023 15:08
1682777230

Brighton & Hove Albion vs Wolverhampton Wanderers

Assist Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck

29 April 2023 15:07

