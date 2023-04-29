Brighton vs Wolves LIVE: Premier League latest score and goal updates
Follow all the action from The American Express Community Stadium
Follow live coverage as Brighton face Wolves in the Premier League today.
Brighton boss Roberto De Zerbi dropped influential trio Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister and Kaoru Mitoma to his bench as part of five changes for the visit of Wolves.
De Zerbi, who on Friday conceded some of his squad were feeling tired, handed a rare start to Billy Gilmour, while Joel Veltman, Adam Webster, Deniz Undav and Danny Welbeck also came in.
Wolves manager Julen Lopetegui made two alterations to the starting XI which began Tuesday's 2-0 win over Crystal Palace, recalling Pedro Neto and Joao Gomes in place of Hwang Hee-chan and Matheus Cunha.
We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
Again, there's no controversy here. Costa and Webster got tangled up in each other briefly, but there's nothing in it really. The VAR officials are being a little too intrusive so far.
Assist Julio César Enciso Espínola
There's a coming together between Costa and Webster as Wolves go on the attack. The pair tussle on the turf and Brighton get a free-kick. VAR look for a possible red card for violent conduct against Costa...
VAR check complete! The goal does stand. It's hard to see what the officials were worried about there. Undav was clearly behind Semedo as he stabbed the ball home.
Assist Daniel Nii Tackie Mensah Welbeck
