Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1682777764

Bristol City vs Burnley LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate

Sports Staff
Saturday 29 April 2023 14:00
Comments
A general view of Ashton Gate
A general view of Ashton Gate
(The FA via Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City face Burnley in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1682777701

Bristol City vs Burnley

Foul by Taylor Harwood-Bellis (Burnley).

29 April 2023 15:15
1682777482

Bristol City vs Burnley

Corner, Bristol City. Conceded by Josh Brownhill.

29 April 2023 15:11
1682777389

Bristol City vs Burnley

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Zak Vyner.

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777387

Bristol City vs Burnley

Attempt blocked. Josh Cullen (Burnley) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked.

29 April 2023 15:09
1682777183

Bristol City vs Burnley

Offside, Bristol City. Andy King tries a through ball, but Tommy Conway is caught offside.

29 April 2023 15:06
1682777147

Bristol City vs Burnley

Foul by Vitinho (Burnley).

29 April 2023 15:05
1682776958

Bristol City vs Burnley

29 April 2023 15:02
1682776956

Bristol City vs Burnley

29 April 2023 15:02
1682776832

Bristol City vs Burnley

29 April 2023 15:00
1682775900

Bristol City vs Burnley

29 April 2023 14:45

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in