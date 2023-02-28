(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City take on Manchester City in the FA Cup today.

The visitors will of course be heavy favourites as they look to add yet more domestic silverware to their honours list, having been the dominant force in both Premier League and League Cup action over the past half-decade or so. Even so, this competition hasn’t been as happy a hunting ground - just one win, in 18/19, in more than a decade.

City are second in the Premier League, while Bristol City sit 13th in the Championship, with three wins and no defeats in their last six in the second tier.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below: