Liveupdated1677620524

Bristol City vs Man City LIVE: FA Cup latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Ashton Gate

Sports Staff
Tuesday 28 February 2023 21:42
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Bristol City take on Manchester City in the FA Cup today.

The visitors will of course be heavy favourites as they look to add yet more domestic silverware to their honours list, having been the dominant force in both Premier League and League Cup action over the past half-decade or so. Even so, this competition hasn’t been as happy a hunting ground - just one win, in 18/19, in more than a decade.

City are second in the Premier League, while Bristol City sit 13th in the Championship, with three wins and no defeats in their last six in the second tier.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

Bristol City vs Manchester City

Goal! Bristol City 0, Manchester City 3. Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City) right footed shot from outside the box to the bottom right corner. Assisted by Jack Grealish.

28 February 2023 21:39
Foul by Manuel Akanji (Manchester City).

28 February 2023 21:39
Corner, Manchester City. Conceded by Max O'Leary.

28 February 2023 21:38
Offside, Bristol City. Max O'Leary tries a through ball, but Nahki Wells is caught offside.

28 February 2023 21:37
Substitution, Bristol City. Jay Dasilva replaces Cameron Pring.

28 February 2023 21:36
