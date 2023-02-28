Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Manchester City take on Bristol City in the fifth round of the FA Cup hoping to continue their strong recent record in the competition.

Pep Guardiola’s side have reached at least the semi finals in each of the last four seasons.

Their Championship opponents know they face a tough ask as they bid to stall their visitors, who are fresh from a 4-1 thrashing of Bournemouth.

Bristol City were also weekend winners, narrowly edging out Hull thanks to a penalty from Nahki Wells.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FA Cup fifth round tie:

When is Bristol City vs Manchester City?

Bristol City vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 February at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the fifth round fixture live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Registered users can stream the action via the ITVX app or website.

Team news

Bristol City will be without the injured Kal Naismith and Rob Atkinson, while January arrivals Anis Mehmeti and Harry Cornick are both cup-tied and thus unable to feature. Nahki Wells has scored spot-kicks in each of the club’s last two fixtures and should start again up front.

Pep Guardiola suggested on Monday that Kevin De Bruyne was now sufficiently healthy enough to contend for a place having overcome illness. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will be assessed in training as they near returns from injury.

Predicted line ups

Bristol City: O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring; James, Williams; Sykes, Scott, Bell; Wells

Manchester City: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gomez; De Bruyne, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden.

Odds

Bristol City win 13/1

Draw 6/1

Manchester City win 4/17

Prediction

Manchester City continue on in the cup with a comfortable away victory. Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City