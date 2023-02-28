Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Football email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Bristol City face a tough test with Premier League challengers Manchester City visiting Ashton Gate in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

13th in the Championship, Nigel Pearson’s side advanced beyond West Brom in the last round, producing an impressive performance to win 3-0 and progress.

Now they must confront the might of Pep Guardiola’s team, back to somewhere nearer their best in beating Bournemouth on Saturday.

A 1-0 win over title rivals Arsenal took Manchester City to this stage as they continue their hunt for silverware.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the FA Cup fifth round tie:

When is Bristol City vs Manchester City?

Bristol City vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 28 February at Ashton Gate in Bristol.

How can I watch it?

Viewers in the United Kingdom can watch the fifth round fixture live on ITV1, with coverage on the channel from 7.30pm GMT. Registered users can stream the action via the ITVX app or website.

Team news

Bristol City will be without the injured Kal Naismith and Rob Atkinson, while January arrivals Anis Mehmeti and Harry Cornick are both cup-tied and thus unable to feature. Nahki Wells has scored spot-kicks in each of the club’s last two fixtures and should start again up front.

Pep Guardiola suggested on Monday that Kevin De Bruyne was now sufficiently healthy enough to contend for a place having overcome illness. John Stones and Aymeric Laporte will be assessed in training as they near returns from injury.

Predicted line ups

Bristol City: O’Leary; Tanner, Vyner, Kalas, Pring; James, Williams; Sykes, Scott, Bell; Wells

Manchester City: Ortega; Lewis, Dias, Ake, Gomez; De Bruyne, Phillips, Gundogan; Mahrez, Alvarez, Foden.

Odds

Bristol City win 13/1

Draw 6/1

Manchester City win 4/17

Prediction

Manchester City continue on in the cup with a comfortable away victory. Bristol City 1-3 Manchester City