Portsmouth sign teenager Liam Vincent from Bromley

Portsmouth have signed teenage defender Liam Vincent from Bromley for an undisclosed fee.

Left-back Vincent, 18, who made seven National League appearances this season for Bromley, has signed a three-year deal with the Sky Bet League One club.

Pompey boss Danny Cowley told the club’s official website that Vincent had attracted interest from “a number of Premier League and Championship clubs”.

“Having played senior football already, he wanted to go into a first team environment,” Cowley said. “He has a lovely left foot and excellent physical attributes.

“Offensively, he carries real threat with ball carrying skills and crossing ability. He is also a set-piece taker.

“He has work to do on the defensive aspect of his game and we look forward to working with him on the training ground to develop this area of his performance.”

Vincent made his first-team debut for Bromley in their 2-0 win against King’s Lynn in February.