Bruno Fernandes promises to ‘deliver’ more positive results for Manchester United

Manchester United captain, Bruno Fernandes, promised to ‘deliver’ more positive results for the team following their penalty shootout victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.

Fernandes scored the opening goal at the Emirates Stadium before Arsenal defender Gabriel equalised after Diogo Dalot had been sent off in the second half.

United played 60 minutes with 10-men against the Gunners and came through extra-time to force a shootout which they won 5-3 after Joshua Zirkzee’s decisive winner.

Speaking on Monday, Fernandes explained how manager Ruben Amorim makes the players believe in their style of play and how they cane turn their poor form around.

“It’s really easy when you don’t get results, when you don’t get performances to start disbelief in everything you’ve been doing,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.

“That’s a good thing about the team is that we kept belief on what we are doing, how we are training and where we want to go as a team and what we want to improve as a team. Every time you lose, or something goes wrong everyone has an opinion on what you should do differently.

“Obviously, the manager has his own idea, and he really believes in this, so there is no way that he makes you not believe it. Everything he says to you, everything he tries to pass you, he does it in a way that we really believe in what we are doing. Even in games where you concede a goal or have a setback, he just wants us to understand that the things we are doing will result if we do them in the right way.

“That’s the most important thing.”

Manchester United defeated Arsenal in the FA Cup third round after a penalty shootout ( AP )

United are currently 13th in the Premier League with six wins from their 20 games this season and Fernandes has promised to deliver more consistency going forward.

He added: “We just have to understand that if we can keep this level, this performance, and most importantly these results the fans will be behind us.

“We can deliver, they have seen it, we have to prove that we can deliver every three days. We will do it, and we need them to be behind us to do it.”

Fernandes also revealed the team’s desire to get to the latter stages of the FA Cup again this season and their goal of winning the trophy for a second year running.

“We know how big Arsenal is and how big the rivalry between the clubs is,” Fernandes said of Sunday’s win, “For us it was just about getting through to the next round as we know we want to get to the end of this competition.

“It is really important for the club, and we saw last season the feeling of winning and we want to repeat it. We know to repeat that you have to beat the best teams, we did it yesterday and hopefully we’ll keep doing it.”