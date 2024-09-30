Why was Bruno Fernandes sent off against Tottenham?

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Bruno Fernandes said his tackle on James Maddison was “never a red card” after the Manchester United captain was sent off in the 3-0 defeat to Tottenham.

The Portuguese was shown a straight red card by referee Chris Kavanagh shortly before half time with United a goal down at Old Trafford.

Fernandes, who was sent off for the first time in his United career, received the red card for “serious foul play” despite protesting his innocence.

Fernandes appeared to flick his studs at Maddison and was knee-high with his challenge, but he appeared to slip and lose his footing before raising his studs.

The point of contact was also below Maddison’s knee, on his shin, and Fernandes caught him with the back of his heel after diving in.

Fernandes volunteered to speak to Sky Sports after the full-time whistle and claimed that Maddison admitted to him that his tackle was not worthy of a red card.

The 30-year-old also expressed his surprise that Kavanagh was so quick to send him off and questioned why the referee was not referred to the pitchside monitor for a review.

A statement from the Premier League Match Centre said the VAR “checked and confirmed the referee’s call of serious foul play.”

"I don’t take him as everyone wants to see it. I don’t go in with the studs, I take him with my ankle, it’s a clear foul but never a red card,” Fernandes told Sky Sports.

A straight red for Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United are down to 10! 🟥 pic.twitter.com/44Z7OMPrNI — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) September 29, 2024

"Even Maddison when he gets up, he said it was a foul but never a red card.

"You can see it’s never a red card and if it is, we have to look at many other incidents. I have many incidents against me and I’ve never seen it come so quick as a red card.

"The contact is not that strong. If he wants to give me a yellow because it’s a counter-attack, I agree and I don’t know why VAR doesn’t call the referee to the screen.

"For me, it’s not a good decision."

Former Manchester United defender Gary Neville said Fernandes’ red card summed up their performance under Erik ten Hag.

“He has gone knee high Bruno Fernandes. I think he slips just before the tackle, but he is not going to get away with it,” Neville said on Sky Sports.

“It is not as bad as I initially thought, but it sums up Man United first half which has been an absolute disgrace. It’s one of the worst performances I have seen under Ten Hag – and that is saying something. It is really bad.”

However, all three studio pundits on Sky Sports – Jamie Redknapp, Ashley Young and Darren Bent – thought the red card was harsh and Fernandes was unlucky.

“He slips,” former Tottenham and Liverpool midfielder Redknapp said. “As you can see when he goes in for the challenge his feet go from under him.

“It’s petty, it’s a bit petulant, but his feet go under him and he sticks out his right leg. I think it’s a yellow card."

Former Manchester United and England winger Young agreed. “I don’t think it’s serious foul play or it’s reckless,” he said.

“OK he’s out of control but he slips and you can clearly see he slips. I don’t think he goes to take out Maddison either and he clips him with the back of his heel as well. I think the referee is wrong there.”

Former Tottenham striker Bent said it was a “poor decision” from the referee.

“The first time we saw it at full speed, we were thinking it’s naughty,” he said. “But when you see it [in the replay] he catches him on the shin pad with the back of his heel, he slips.

“I think it’s petulant more than anything. Maddison is about to get away and he stops him. To reach for the red card, for me it’s a poor decision.”