Newcastle complete £35m signing of Brazil midfielder Bruno Guimaraes
The third signing of the January window for Eddie Howe under the new ownership
Newcastle United have confirmed the signing of Bruno Guimaraes from Lyon, with the fee reported at £35 million. An additional £6.7m could be due in performance-related add-ons.
The 24-year-old spent two years with the Ligue 1 club, during which time he became a Brazil international and was a member of the national team U23 side which won Olympic gold at the Tokyo Games last year.
He becomes the Magpies’ third signing since the takeover of the club toward the end of last year, following the additions of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid and Chris Wood from Burnley.
Guimaraes, a central midfielder, has operated as both a ball-winner and a constructor from deep for club and country.
He’ll join Jonojo Shelvey, Sean Longstaff, Isaac Hayden and Jo Willock as options in the centre for Eddie Howe as the club battles against relegation.
Lyon had originally released a statement rejecting earlier reports surrounding “false information” that an agreement had been reached, but the two clubs have since resolved issues on terms and Guimaraes signs on a long-term contract.
Newcastle face Everton in their first match back after the current international break, during which the first team are on a training camp in Saudi Arabia.
The Magpies lie 18th in the table, one point adrift of safety with 17 matches left to play this season.
They are strongly tipped to sign Brighton’s Dan Burn after agreeing a fee of around £13m for the defender.
