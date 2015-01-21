Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Brentford captain Christian Norgaard has admitted it is “likely” that forward Bryan Mbeumo leaves the club this summer.

Mbeumo and striker partner Yoane Wissa are expected to receive considerable interest from other Premier League clubs in the transfer window after outstanding campaigns for Thomas Frank’s side.

They have both scored 18 Premier League goals this season and Brentford captain Norgaard explained that he expects them to have earned their move to a bigger club.

“Brentford have been really good at keeping them [Mbeumo and Wissa] for more than one season. That’s important as well, it’s not just in and out,” Norgaard told Sky Sports.

“You come here, you get integrated into the team, you become a big part of what we are doing, and then you get your fully deserved move, but not straight away - you get it two, three, four years down the line.

“Whatever will happen.... I think Bryan is likely to go. I don’t know about Wissa yet. Everyone still hopes that he might stay. Either way, I’m happy with the season they’ve had because they deserve it so much.”

Norgaard said that he is “calm” about the situation with Brentford managing to replace other leading forwards in Ollie Watkins and Ivan Toney in previous years.

open image in gallery Norgaard said Brentford would be prepared if Mbeumo and Wissa departed ( Getty Images )

“I for one was also worried about losing Ollie, losing Said [ Benrahma], Ivan Toney,” Norgaard said. “So it continues.

“But the club has also brought in Thiago, who has not played much this year but is a fantastic character. He will also take the league by storm at some point.

“I think he will be ready for when Wissa gets his dream move or if Bryan leaves. I think the club is so talented in terms of recruiting and thinking two or three steps ahead.