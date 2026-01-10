Bukayo Saka gives Arsenal boost after signing new contract

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Bukayo Saka has agreed a new long-term contract with Arsenal, committing himself to the Emirates Stadium until 2031.

The 24-year-old England international’s deal had been up for renewal at the end of next season, but he has now signed a five-year deal.

Saka, a graduate of the club’s fabled Hale End academy, has scored 77 times across 290 appearances since he made his debut for the Gunners in 2018.

He has cemented his place as one of the most feared forwards in Europe and will also expect to play a leading role in England’s World Cup tilt this summer.

Saka always looked likely to agree a new deal at Arsenal and – although it is not anticipated that a formal announcement is on the immediate horizon – he now looks set to join key defensive duo William Saliba and Gabriel in committing his future to the Emirates this season.

open image in gallery Bukayo Saka has scored seven times for Arsenal so far this season (John Walton/PA)

Ethan Nwaneri and Myles-Lewis Skelly, who like Saka are both academy graduates, too, also agreed new terms in the past six months with sporting director Andrea Berta moving quickly to tie down the club’s best talents.

Arsenal also invested £250million on signing eight new players in the summer transfer window.

Quizzed about his future last season, Saka, whose sole silverware at Arsenal is the club’s FA Cup triumph in 2020, said: “For me, I want to win and I want to win wearing this badge.

“It is pretty clear the fans know how much I love them. I think they love me back. So it is a good relationship and I am really happy to be here.”

open image in gallery Arsenal fended off interest from Real Madrid to keep William Saliba (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Saka has found the back of the net seven times so far this season with Arsenal still fighting on four fronts.

Despite failing to see off champions Liverpool on Thursday, Arteta’s side hold a commanding six-point lead over rivals Manchester City as they bid to end their 22-year wait for a league title.

They travel to Portsmouth in the FA Cup on Sunday before taking on Chelsea in the opening leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final clash at Stamford Bridge next week.

additional reporting by PA