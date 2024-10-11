Bukayo Saka hands Arsenal injury scare after limping off for England

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



Bukayo Saka handed Arsenal a fresh injury scare as he limped off England’s defeat to Greece, with the forward a doubt for the trip to Finland.

England require a result in Helsinki after slumping to a 2-1 defeat to Greece at Wembley but Saka will be assessed ahead of the Nations League fixture.

Saka was replaced by Noni Madueke early in the second half after appearing to pick up a leg injury shortly before Greece’s first goal at Wembley.

"He is being assessed,” Carsley said. “Obviously in the build up to the first goal, I think you could see he felt something in his leg."

Carsley added that captain Harry Kane and Jack Grealish would be checked on Friday and hoped they would be fit to train.

Saka has started all seven of Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures this season, as well as both Champions League games and the third-round Carabao Cup tie against Bolton.

The forward has made seven Premier League assists in as many starts this season with Mikel Arteta’s side third in the table, a point behind Liverpool and level with Manchester City.

Arsenal return from the international break to face Bournemouth on Saturday 19 October.

The previous international break was a nightmare for Arteta, with club captain Martin Odegaard suffering an ankle injury that is expected to rule him out until at least next month.