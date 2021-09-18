Arsenal will look to build on their first win of the Premier League season when they visit Burnley this afternoon.

Mikel Arteta’s side secured a much-needed first three points of the season as they defeated Norwich 1-0 at the Emirates last weekend.

There were further positives as Gabriel Magalhaes and Thomas Partey returned from injuries to make their first appearances of the campaign, while Aaron Ramsdale and Takehiro Tomiyasu made their Premier League debuts for the club following their arrivals in the transfer window.

Burnley are still looking for their first win of the season under Sean Dyche after they conceded three quickfire goals in the second half to lose to Everton on Monday night.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture today.

When is it?

The match will kick off at 3pm on Saturday 18 September.

How can I watch it?

Burnley vs Arsenal is not be available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Arsenal continue to have a couple of absences in central midfield as Mohamed Elneny remains out with a hamstring injury while Granit Xhaka is serving the second match of a three-game suspension.

Thomas Partey should be available to start after he came off the bench against Norwich and could line up alongside Albert Sambi Lokonga.

Emile Smith Rowe may have to settle for a place on the bench once again with the combination of Nicolas Pepe, Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka working nicely in the 1-0 win, while Arteta is unlikely to change his back four after they picked up their first clean sheet of the campaign.

Arteta handed Aaron Ramsdale a first Premier League start of the season last weekend, which indicates he has taken Bernd Leno’s position as his first-choice goalkeeper.

Defender Rob Holding has been ruled out after picking up a knee injury in training this week.

Burnley are without new signing Connor Roberts due to a groin injury but Sean Dyche has no other absences. Maxwel Cornet could make his first appearance for the club after arriving from Lyon.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Brownhill, McNeil; Wood, Barnes

Arsenal: Ramsdale; Tomiyasu, White, Gabriel, Tierney; Partey, Lokonga; Pepe, Odegaard, Saka; Aubameyang

Odds

Burnley: 11/4

Draw: 13/5

Arsenal: 19/20

Prediction

The Gunners have failed to win on their last two trips to Turf Moor and today’s meeting will be another test of their character following their chastening away defeats to Brentford and Manchester City earlier in the season. However, Mikel Arteta’s side played some nice football against Norwich and if they replicate that again here then they should pick up a second consecutive win in the Premier League. Burnley 0-1 Arsenal