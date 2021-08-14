Burnley host Brighton and Hove Albion in the opening weekend of the new Premier League season.

Both sides will be determined to avoid a relegation battle this year, with the Clarets 17th and the Seagulls 16th last term.

And the game should have the added bonus of a cracking atmosphere at Turf Moor with the return of fans, who have traditionally made a big difference to the fortunes of Sean Dyche’s side.

The Clarets only managed four home wins last term without support from the stands, while Brighton came away with five wins on their travels last year.

And Dyche believes it could prove to be a huge boost for his side in their push to drastically improve on last season: “So we look forward to (it), and our own fans being in, the feeling that fans give players. It will be interesting as well with the bigger picture in football, the idea of home fans in stadiums, how we all spoke last season about the differential between away form, etcetera. So that will be interesting in the bigger picture.

“Then in our picture, we obviously want to make sure our home form goes back to where it has been, because it has been strong over many seasons.”

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 3pm BST on Saturday 14 August at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

The match is not on TV in the UK.

What is the team news?

Nick Pope is expected to return in the league after successfully overcoming rehabilitation from knee surgery in May, while Chris Wood is also destined to play after returning late from the Tokyo Olympics, where he featured for New Zealand.

Matt Lowton is available again after coming out of isolation due to a family member testing positive for Covid-19.

Potter is unlikely to be able to call upon Tariq Lamptey (hamstring), Danny Welbeck (hamstring) and Dan Burn (knee).

Captain Lewis Dunk should be able to start after recovering from toe surgery this summer and he will have to step up after the departure of Ben White to Arsenal for £50m.

While Enock Mwepu could make his debut after joining from RB Salzburg this summer.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley predicted XI: Pope; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Brighton predicted XI: Sanchez; Webster, Dunk, Veltman; March, Bissouma, Mwepu, Gross; Trossard, Mac Allister; Maupay

Odds

Burnley - 21/10

Draw - 21/10

Brighton - 7/5

Prediction

This should be a game of momentum with the Burnley crowd likely to play a key role when Dyche’s side are on top and also their presence while Brighton enjoy large spells of possession. Ultimately, at this stage of the season, with both sides eager to avoid another relegation battle, this one looks primed to fizzle out into a draw, a result both managers would probably be quite content with.