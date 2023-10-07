(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Chelsea head to Turf Moor as they seek consistency to kick-start their campaign, having won just two of their seven matches under Mauricio Pochettino so far. One of those came last time out however, a 2-0 derby win over Fulham, so steps have been taken of late.

Burnley also won last time out, seeing off Luton for their first victory of the season, but they still sit inside the bottom three ahead of kick-off. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.