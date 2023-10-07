Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696688824

Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Sports Staff
Saturday 07 October 2023 15:27
Comments
(Getty Images)

The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.

Chelsea head to Turf Moor as they seek consistency to kick-start their campaign, having won just two of their seven matches under Mauricio Pochettino so far. One of those came last time out however, a 2-0 derby win over Fulham, so steps have been taken of late.

Burnley also won last time out, seeing off Luton for their first victory of the season, but they still sit inside the bottom three ahead of kick-off. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.

1696688811

Burnley vs Chelsea

Yellow Card Enzo Jeremías Fernández

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688786

Burnley vs Chelsea

Yellow Card Marc Cucurella Saseta

7 October 2023 15:26
1696688657

Burnley vs Chelsea

Burnley are playing their natural game and are not rushing in possession. They are allowing Chelsea to put them under pressure and are releasing the ball in the final moment before getting tackled.

7 October 2023 15:24
1696688592

Burnley vs Chelsea

CHANCE! Odobert moves down the left with the ball and cuts inside before clipping a cross into the heart of the box. Tresor gets there ahead of Colwill, but he is unable to direct his effort towards the goal.

7 October 2023 15:23
1696688473

Burnley vs Chelsea

There has not been a lot of action since Burnley netted the opener. Sterling has made a couple of surging runs down the left, but nothing has come from it. The away side are trying to target Vitinho.

7 October 2023 15:21
1696688268

Burnley vs Chelsea

Chelsea have failed to win in their last 19 matches when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to 1st October 2022 against Crystal Palace.

7 October 2023 15:17
1696688136

Burnley vs Chelsea

Assist Lyle Brent Foster

7 October 2023 15:15
1696688094

Burnley vs Chelsea

Goal Wilson Serge Eric Odobert

7 October 2023 15:14
1696688087

Burnley vs Chelsea

WIDE! Chelsea are the first team to go close. Sterling shoots just wide.

7 October 2023 15:14
1696687933

Burnley vs Chelsea

Palmer has been given a free role in this Chelsea side and appears on the right this time. He switches the ball over to the right, with Sterling controlling it well outstide the box. He beats Vitinho, but Tresor gets his body across to win possession.

7 October 2023 15:12

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in