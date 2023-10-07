Burnley vs Chelsea LIVE: Premier League latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Follow all the action from Turf Moor
The 2023/24 Premier League season is under way and you can follow every game and every goal right here with The Independent.
Chelsea head to Turf Moor as they seek consistency to kick-start their campaign, having won just two of their seven matches under Mauricio Pochettino so far. One of those came last time out however, a 2-0 derby win over Fulham, so steps have been taken of late.
Burnley also won last time out, seeing off Luton for their first victory of the season, but they still sit inside the bottom three ahead of kick-off. Follow the latest action from the Premier League below.
Burnley vs Chelsea
Yellow Card Enzo Jeremías Fernández
Burnley vs Chelsea
Yellow Card Marc Cucurella Saseta
Burnley vs Chelsea
Burnley are playing their natural game and are not rushing in possession. They are allowing Chelsea to put them under pressure and are releasing the ball in the final moment before getting tackled.
Burnley vs Chelsea
CHANCE! Odobert moves down the left with the ball and cuts inside before clipping a cross into the heart of the box. Tresor gets there ahead of Colwill, but he is unable to direct his effort towards the goal.
Burnley vs Chelsea
There has not been a lot of action since Burnley netted the opener. Sterling has made a couple of surging runs down the left, but nothing has come from it. The away side are trying to target Vitinho.
Burnley vs Chelsea
Chelsea have failed to win in their last 19 matches when conceding the opening goal in the Premier League dating back to 1st October 2022 against Crystal Palace.
Burnley vs Chelsea
Assist Lyle Brent Foster
Burnley vs Chelsea
Goal Wilson Serge Eric Odobert
Burnley vs Chelsea
WIDE! Chelsea are the first team to go close. Sterling shoots just wide.
Burnley vs Chelsea
Palmer has been given a free role in this Chelsea side and appears on the right this time. He switches the ball over to the right, with Sterling controlling it well outstide the box. He beats Vitinho, but Tresor gets his body across to win possession.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies