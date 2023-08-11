Is Burnley vs Manchester City on TV? How to watch Premier League opener
Everything you need to know ahead of the Premier League fixture
The Premier League returns with a clash of champions as Manchester City begin the defence of their title with a trip to face newly promoted Burnley.
The Lancashire club sealed a return to the top flight by cruising to Championship triumph last season under the management of Vincent Kompany.
Kompany will have chance to re-acquaint himself with old friends as he takes charge of his first game in the English top division against a side he captained for so long.
Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City could become the first team to win four successive Premier League titles if they retain their crown this season.
Here’s everything you need to know:
When is Burnley vs Manchester City?
Burnley vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 11 August at Turf Moor in Burnley.
How can I watch it?
The Premier League season opener will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the channels from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.
Team news
Burnley continue to search for further reinforcements in the transfer market but could hand competitive debuts to a number of summer signings. That might include goalkeeper James Trafford, signed from Manchester City during the summer after impressing for Bolton last season.
Pep Guardiola not thought to have any fresh concerns after the Community Shield, though Nathan Ake is still recovering from a knock and is a doubt. Kevin de Bruyne made an appearance from the bench at Wembley and could be fit enough to start.
Predicted line-ups
Burnley XI: Trafford; Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Redmond, Gudmundsson, Zaroury; Amdouni
Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; De Bruyne, Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Haaland, Grealish
Odds
Burnley win 10/1
Draw 5/1
Manchester City win 4/13
Prediction
Burnley are beaten in their first game back in the Premier League. Burnley 1-3 Manchester City
