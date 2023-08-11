Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The Premier League returns with a clash of champions as Manchester City begin the defence of their title with a trip to face newly promoted Burnley.

The Lancashire club sealed a return to the top flight by cruising to Championship triumph last season under the management of Vincent Kompany.

Kompany will have chance to re-acquaint himself with old friends as he takes charge of his first game in the English top division against a side he captained for so long.

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City could become the first team to win four successive Premier League titles if they retain their crown this season.

Here’s everything you need to know:

When is Burnley vs Manchester City?

Burnley vs Manchester City is due to kick off at 8pm BST on Friday 11 August at Turf Moor in Burnley.

How can I watch it?

The Premier League season opener will be shown live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football, with coverage on the channels from 6.30pm BST. Subscribers can stream the game via Sky Go.

Team news

Burnley continue to search for further reinforcements in the transfer market but could hand competitive debuts to a number of summer signings. That might include goalkeeper James Trafford, signed from Manchester City during the summer after impressing for Bolton last season.

Pep Guardiola not thought to have any fresh concerns after the Community Shield, though Nathan Ake is still recovering from a knock and is a doubt. Kevin de Bruyne made an appearance from the bench at Wembley and could be fit enough to start.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley XI: Trafford; Roberts, O’Shea, Beyer, Taylor; Cullen, Brownhill; Redmond, Gudmundsson, Zaroury; Amdouni

Manchester City XI: Ederson; Walker, Stones, Dias, Akanji; De Bruyne, Rodri, Kovacic; Silva, Haaland, Grealish

Odds

Burnley win 10/1

Draw 5/1

Manchester City win 4/13

Prediction

Burnley are beaten in their first game back in the Premier League. Burnley 1-3 Manchester City