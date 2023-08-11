Burnley vs Manchester City LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
The new season kicks off with Vincent Kompany facing his old club as the Clarets welcome the champions to Turf Moor
The Premier League is back! The new season gets underway tonight with newly-promoted Burnley hosting the reigning champions Manchester City at Turf Moor. It’s been two months since the conclusion of the 2022/23 season saw City defeat Inter Milan and claim a treble of trophies in the Champions League, Premier League and FA Cup.
Pep Guardiola will be hoping to repeat that success in this new campaign but City have been updating their squad this summer. Captain, Ilkay Gundogan, has moved to Barcelona, and Riyad Mahrez has joined Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli. Mateo Kovacic and Josko Gvardiol have since joined up with the champions and could feature in their first league game for the club this evening.
Burnley, meanwhile, are hoping to build on an outstanding season in the Championship under boss Vincent Kompany. They notched up 101 points in 46 games, scoring the most goals (87) and conceding the fewest (35) after a successful rebuild in the second tier. As Kompany prepares to face off against his old team he’ll be hoping that the Clarets bring this form and skill into the Premier League.
Follow all the action as the Premier League returns with Burnley hosting Manchester City:
Burnley vs Man City
Manchester City have won their opening league game in 12 of the last 14 seasons, drawing 0-0 against Tottenham in 2010 and losing 1-0 to the same opponents in 2021.
Burnley vs Man City
Here are the pre-match thoughts of Burnley manager, Vincent Kompany, who told Sky Sports: “We have a team with very little Premier League experience. Maybe at the end of the season we’ll have a lot more. We have to give people a chance for that to build up.
“It [team flexibility] is massive. We’re only as good as the options we have that we can solve problems with. Cohesion is a big thing. They have seven years of it.
“We’ll take it one step at a time. I hope they can get something out of this game, not just a result but get a bit of momentum – a tackle in, a dribble, a shot and help build a special night.
“With this being Turf Moor, first day of the season, I expect City to be at full force.
“I guarantee this is the worst Burnley will be this season [as a new team].”
Burnley vs Man City
This is the first time the reigning Premier League champions have been involved in the first match of the season since 2016, when Leicester lost 2-1 at newly promoted Hull City.
Burnley vs Man City
Manchester City are vying to become the first English team to win four consecutive top-flight titles.
Only once before has a team scored the opening goal in a Premier League season and gone on to win the competition. Liverpool did so in 2019/20, although the first goal in their 4-1 win against Norwich was actually a Grant Hanley own goal.
Burnley vs Man City
Burnley have lost five of their last eight top-flight matches at Turf Moor, all during the season in which they were relegated.
They have failed to score a goal in the three Premier League matches they have played on a Friday with one game ending in a draw and two ending in defeats.
Burnley vs Man City
Burnley have won their opening game in two of their eight Premier League seasons (D1, L5), winning 3-2 at Chelsea in 2017 and 3-0 at home to Southampton in 2019.
The Clarets’ only home league loss last season (W16, D6) was a 2-1 defeat by QPR in April, which came after they had secured promotion
Burnley vs Man City line-ups
Manchester City stick with the same players from last season so centre-back signing Josko Gvardiol is on the bench, alongside Mateo Kovacic.
Erling Haaland leads the line with Julian Alvarez and Kevin de Bruyne is fit to start. Joao Cancelo is not in the squad.
Burnley vs Man City line-ups
Burnley boss Vincent Kompany gives debuts to five of his summers signings.
Striker Zeki Amdouni starts up front, with midfielder Sander Berge, winger Luca Koleosho and defender Dara O’Shea all brought in. Goalkeeper James Trafford makes his top-flight debut against his old club.
Summer signings Nathan Redmond and Jacob Bruun Larsen are among the substitutes.
Burnley vs Manchester City line-ups
Burnley XI: Trafford, O’Shea, Beyer, Al-Dakhil, Roberts, Berge, Cullen, Koleosho, Vitinho, Foster, Amdouni
Man City XI: Ederson; Walker, Akanji, Ake, Lewis; Rodri, De Bruyne, Bernardo; Foden, Alvarez, Haaland
Pep Guardiola expects Man City’s standards ‘to drop’ this season
Pep Guardiola claims it is inevitable standards will drop at Manchester City following last season’s treble success.
The City boss accepts it is unlikely his team will be able to match the intensity that saw them pick up the Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League trophies last term as a new campaign begins.
The Spaniard wants to make sure City pace their challenge for further silverware and is not even thinking about an end goal yet.
Pep Guardiola expects Man City’s standards ‘to drop’ this season
City won a treble last season.
