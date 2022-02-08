Burnley vs Manchester United LIVE: Premier League team news, line-ups and more tonight
Follow all the latest updates from Turf Moor
Follow all the action as Burnley welcome Manchester United to Turf Moor in the Premier League this evening.
Sean Dyche’s side are embroiled in a relegation battle and currently sit bottom of the table, although they have played at least two games fewer than their closest rivals. Burnley missed the chance to kickstart their survival bid in a disappointing 0-0 draw against fellow strugglers Watford last weekend as January signing Wout Weghorst made his debut up front. The Clarets are still only three points adrift of safety, though, and Dyche hopes the club can take advantage of the disruption and disharmony at United.
Ralf Rangnick’s squad have been rocked by the arrest of Mason Greenwood, while Jesse Lingard publicly questioned the head coach’s assertion that he asked for time off after being denied a deadline day move to Newcastle. United were then knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough on penalties in the fourth round last weekend in a disjointed performance. United do still have strong hopes of securing a Champions League spot this season and currently sit in fourth, although both Arsenal and Tottenham boast games in hand.
Follow all the latest updates from Turf Moor below:
Burnley vs Man Utd - Premier League standings
Burnley are bottom of the Premier League table with 13 points from 19 games having won only once in the league this season. They have two games in hand on Newcastle and Watford (who sit immediately above them) and three on Norwich who are 17th. Three points tonight would be enough to lift Sean Dyche’s men out of the relegation and send them on the road to safety.
Manchester United can close the gap on third placed Chelsea and simultaneously move four points clear of West Ham (5th) if they defeat the Clarets this evening. They have picked up a few good results under interim manager Ralf Rangnick but have yet to put in such a performance that would signal a turnaround in their fluctuating form. Will tonight be the night they do so?
Burnley vs Man Utd - Recent results
Burnley have yet to win a game in 2022. They lost 3-1 to Leeds in their first Premier League game of the New Year before suffering a humiliating 2-1 defeat to Championship club Huddersfield Town in the third round of the FA Cup despite taking the lead in the first half of that game.
More recently they’ve picked up two points through consecutive goalless draws – against Arsenal and Watford – in the Premier League and are still trying to pick up their second league win of the season.
Manchester United responded well to a 1-0 loss to Wolves on January 3rd. They won three of their four games and drew the other one 2-2 against Aston Villa in the Premier League before meeting Middlesbrough in the fourth round of the FA Cup last Friday. That game was a disappointment for Ralf Rangnick’s men.
They should have put the match beyond the Championship club in the first half but squandered their best chances including a penalty from Cristiano Ronaldo. United did manage to take a one-goal lead but Boro equalised in the second half, took the match to penalties, and then won 8-7 in a shootout when Anthony Elanga’s spot kick went over the crossbar.
Burnley vs Man Utd team news
Josh Brownhill returns from a ban for Burnley and Charlie Taylor, who has been recovering from a foot injury and will be assessed before kick off. Johan Gudmundsson and Ashley Barnes remain out though.
Manchester United’s Bruno Fernandes, Jadon Sancho and Raphael Varane are expected to overcome the knocks they picked up against Middlesbrough but there are still doubts over Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly.
Fred and Alex Telles definitely miss out having tested positive for Covid-19 but Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are available again.
Premier League: Burnley host Manchester United
Welcome to The Independent’s live coverage as Burnley host Manchester United in the Premier League.
It is a fixture that neither side can afford to lose with Burnley currently sitting rock-bottom of the table, having been held to a 0-0 draw against relegation rivals Watford last weekend.
Meanwhile, United’s problems on the pitch have been overshadowed by the arrest of Mason Greenwood, who was suspended by the club following his arrest. United returned to action last weekend in the FA Cup but suffered a humbling exit at the hands of Middlesbrough, who triumphed in a penalty shootout.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies