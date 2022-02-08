Ralf Rangnick’s Manchester United travel to Burnley in the Premier League (Getty)

Follow all the action as Burnley welcome Manchester United to Turf Moor in the Premier League this evening.

Sean Dyche’s side are embroiled in a relegation battle and currently sit bottom of the table, although they have played at least two games fewer than their closest rivals. Burnley missed the chance to kickstart their survival bid in a disappointing 0-0 draw against fellow strugglers Watford last weekend as January signing Wout Weghorst made his debut up front. The Clarets are still only three points adrift of safety, though, and Dyche hopes the club can take advantage of the disruption and disharmony at United.

Ralf Rangnick’s squad have been rocked by the arrest of Mason Greenwood, while Jesse Lingard publicly questioned the head coach’s assertion that he asked for time off after being denied a deadline day move to Newcastle. United were then knocked out of the FA Cup by Middlesbrough on penalties in the fourth round last weekend in a disjointed performance. United do still have strong hopes of securing a Champions League spot this season and currently sit in fourth, although both Arsenal and Tottenham boast games in hand.

Follow all the latest updates from Turf Moor below: