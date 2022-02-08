Burnley host Manchester United on Tuesday night, with both teams needing the points for very different reasons.

The Clarets are rock-bottom of the Premier League having amassed just a single win all season long - they are three points from safety, though do have two games in hand over the teams directly above them and three in hand over Norwich.

Man United, meanwhile, are trying to set the pace in the race for fourth and a Champions League spot. They remain in the coveted position, but have played more than both Tottenham and Arsenal - just four points separate the sides between fourth and eighth.

The Red Devils suffered a shock FA Cup exit at the weekend to Championship side Middlesbrough, while Burnley drew in the league with Watford.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of tonight’s game.

When is the match?

The game kicks off at 8pm GMT on Tuesday 8 February, at Turf Moor.

Where can I watch?

The match will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate. Subscribers can stream the match via the BT Sport app and desktop website.

What is the team news?

Forwards Matej Vydra and Ashley Barnes remain sidelined for Burnley. Johan Gudmundsson is out after surgery but Josh Brownhill is back from suspension.

Fred and Eric Bailly are likely to miss out with injury, but Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho should be fine to feature if required. Mason Greenwood is not being considered for training or matches after his arrest. Victor Lindelof is likely to return after illness, but may have to take a place on the bench.

Predicted line-ups

BUR - Pope, Roberts, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor, McNeil, Westwood, Browhill, Cornet, Weghorst, Rodriguez

MUN - De Gea, Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles, McTominay, Fernandes, Pogba, Rashford, Ronaldo, Elanga

Odds

Burnley 27/5

Draw 16/5

Man United 8/13

Prediction

More frustration for the Red Devils, another game gone with the Clarets still searching for a win - nobody particularly happy. Burnley 1-1 Man United.