Saturday’s late kick off sees two teams desperately in need of a win clash at Turf Moor as Burnley host Manchester United in the Premier League.

Vincent Komany’s Clarets have endured a difficult return to the top-flight with three losses from their opening four games though they did manage to hold on for a draw against Nottingham Forest last time out.

United, meanwhile, have lost three matches in a row following their predictable 4-3 loss to Bayern Munich in the Champions League on Wednesday. Erik ten Hag is dealing up a growing list of injuries to his first team squad and will see today’s encounter as the chance to change the fortunes of his team.

The Red Devils are already eight points behind league leaders Manchester City and need to put together a run of positive results to propel them up the table.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of tonight's Premier League clash.

When is Burnley vs Manchester United?

The Premier League match kicks off at 8pm BST on Saturday 23 September at Turf Moor.

Where can I watch it?

Burnley vs Manchester United will be broadcast live on TNT Sports 1 with coverage starting at 7pm. It will be streamed live on the Discovery+ app and desktop website for subscribers.

Team news

Burnley forward Lyle Foster is suspended after his red card against Nottingham Forest, while Vitinho remains a doubt. Luca Koleosho is the one to watch after his performance at the City Ground on Monday night.

Manchester United are accummulating quite the list of absentees with Raphael Varance, Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Harry Maguire, Sofyan Amrabat and Tyrell Malacia all injured in some form or another. Against Bayern Munich, Erik ten Hag named three goalkeepers on the bench due to lack of replacements and will be hoping get to his players fit as soon as possible.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley XI: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, Beyer, Taylor; Gudmundsson, Cullen, Berge, Koleosho; Amdouni, Zaroury

Man Utd XI: Onana; Dalot, Lindelof, Martinez, Reguilon; Eriksen, Casemiro; Rashford, Fernandes, Martial; Hojlund

Odds

Burnley: 11/4

Draw: 11/5

Man Utd: 4/6

Prediction

This may turn out to be a good time for Burnley to play Manchester United. Erik ten Hag’s men are in a lull after three straight defeats and tend to crumble when they go behind in matches. Should Burnley score first they could hold on for a fine win but United want to get their season back on track and should come out firing at Turf Moor.

Burnley 0-2 Manchester United.