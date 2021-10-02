Burnley vs Norwich prediction: How will Premier League fixture play out today?

Norwich will be desperate to pick up their first points of the Premier League season when they travel to Burnley today in a meeting of two of the competition’s winless teams.

Daniel Farke’s side are yet to get off the mark following their promotion back to the top flight. Opening fixtures against Liverpool and Manchester City weren’t expected to bring a position return but the recent defeats by Watford and Everton have raised concern surrounding their survival credentials.

The Canaries come into this fixture bottom of the table, on the back of six straight defeats and with both the Premier League’s worst attack and defence in terms of goals scored and conceded.

Burnley are positioned just one place above Norwich and are off to another slow start under Sean Dyche. The Clarets were denied a first win of the season last weekend when Chris Wood’s late header at Leicester was ruled out for offside.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the Premier League match.

When is Burnley vs Norwich?

The match will kick off at 3pm BST on Saturday 2 October.

How can I watch it?

This fixture is not available to watch live in the UK.

What is the team news?

Maxwel Cornet is a doubt for Burnley after suffering an injury shortly after scoring his first goal for the club in the 2-2 draw at Leicester.

Matej Vydra was also withdrawn with an injury but is expected to be in contention, as is Jay Rodriguez. Kevin Long is nearing a return but Connor Roberts remains out.

Todd Cantwell is back in training following a personal issue and could return for the visitors. Christoph Zimmermann is an injury doubt while Przemysław Placheta is out with Covid-19.

Confirmed line-ups

Burnley XI: Pope, Lowton, Tarkowski, Collins, Taylor, Lennon, McNeil, Brownhill, Westwood, Wood, Vydra

Norwich XI: Krul, Kabak, Giannoulis, Gibson, Aarons, Hanley, Normann, Lees-Melou, McLean, Sargent, Pukki

Odds

Burnley: 5/6

Draw: 13/5

Norwich: 16/5

Prediction

Burnley’s survival last season was boosted by picking up important wins against teams around them in the table – and this match-up should bring a return to winning ways for Sean Dyche’s side. Burnley 1-0 Norwich.