Relegation candidates Burnley sack long-serving manager Sean Dyche
Dyche was the Premier League’s longest-serving manager.
Relegation-threatened Burnley have sacked manager Sean Dyche.
The decision comes with the Clarets 18th in the Premier League, four points adrift of safety having won only four matches all season.
A statement said: “Burnley Football Club can confirm the Club has parted company with manager Sean Dyche, assistant manager Ian Woan, first-team coach Steve Stone and goalkeeping coach Billy Mercer.”
