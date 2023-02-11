Jump to content

Liveupdated1676128263

Burnley vs Preston North End LIVE: Championship latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Turf Moor

Sports Staff
Saturday 11 February 2023 14:01
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium
A general view of Cardiff City Stadium
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Burnley face Preston North End in the Championship today.

English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.

Burnley were relegated from the top tier in 2022 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Watford no doubt enjoyed their time in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.

Norwich know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.

It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Wigan, Rotherham and play-off winners Sunderland hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.

We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:

1676128225

Burnley vs Preston North End

11 February 2023 15:10
1676128188

Burnley vs Preston North End

Corner, Preston North End. Conceded by Jordan Beyer.

11 February 2023 15:09
1676128074

Burnley vs Preston North End

Jordan Beyer (Burnley) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

11 February 2023 15:07
1676128014

Burnley vs Preston North End

11 February 2023 15:06
1676128011

Burnley vs Preston North End

Nathan Tella (Burnley) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

11 February 2023 15:06
1676127934

Burnley vs Preston North End

11 February 2023 15:05
1676127930

Burnley vs Preston North End

Attempt missed. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from the right side of the six yard box misses to the right. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross following a corner.

11 February 2023 15:05
1676127899

Burnley vs Preston North End

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Freddie Woodman.

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127891

Burnley vs Preston North End

Attempt saved. Ashley Barnes (Burnley) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jóhann Gudmundsson with a cross.

11 February 2023 15:04
1676127852

Burnley vs Preston North End

Corner, Burnley. Conceded by Liam Lindsay.

11 February 2023 15:04

