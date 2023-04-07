Burnley celebrate promotion back to Premier League at first attempt

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Burnley have sealed promotion back to the Premier League at the first time of asking, beating Middlesbrough to move 11 points clear at the top of the table and 19 above third-place Luton with six matches to play.

The Clarets were relegated last year, under the management of first Sean Dyche and later Michael Jackson, finishing three points behind Leeds in 18th place. But their stay in the second tier this time around has been a short one, with the summer appointment of Vincent Kompany as boss proving an inspired one.

Kompany has guided his team to 25 wins in 39 Championship matches, streaking clear of the competition to seal an immediate bounce back to the elite end of English football.

Their last defeat in the league came back in November and Burnley have lost just twice all season in the Championship, while also reaching the FA Cup quarter-finals where their run was halted by Kompany’s former club during his playing days, Manchester City.

Now, following a 2-1 victory over Middlesbrough on Good Friday, Burnley will be back in the same league as City next term.

Their return after just a single season away will give fans hope that they can again mount a sustained run in the Premier League, having previously spent six years there before relegation in May. Prior to that it took Burnley from 1976 until 2009 to recapture top-flight status, with that promotion and another in 14/15 each lasting only a year.

There will also be interest in how Kompany fares as a head coach in the top flight, with his only other managerial experience so far coming with Anderlecht in his native Belgium.

Meanwhile, the result also leaves Middlesbrough needing to rediscover form to seal a play-off place.

They sit fourth in the Championship with six games remaining, but have only won once in four and have a seven-point cushion down to seventh following Norwich’s win over Blackburn earlier in the day.