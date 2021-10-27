Burnley welcome Tottenham to Turf Moor in the Carabao Cup round of 16 this evening.

The Clarets have failed to fire this season and are winless in nine Premier League games, leaving Sean Dyche’s side in the relegation zone.

Momentum can be reaped from their performance against Southampton last weekend, though, as new signing Maxwel Cornet bagged a brace in a 2-2 draw.

There was no such joy for Spurs, though. A miserable week saw Nuno Espirito Santo’s side defeated first by Vitesse in the Europa Conference League and then by London rivals West Ham as pressure builds again on the head coach.

Here is everything you need to know:

When is it and what time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 7.45pm on Wednesday 27 October at Turf Moor.

How can I watch it online and on TV?

Unfortunately, the match will not be broadcast live on TV in the UK, although highlights will be available shortly after full-time.

What is the team news?

Ben Mee is pushing for a return after contracting Covid-19 but may not be risked until the weekend while Dale Stephens has been ruled out for Burnley.

Matt Doherty and Ryan Sessegnon are absent for Spurs with Nuno likely to heavily rotate his starting eleven.

Predicted line-ups

Burnley: Hennessey; Lowton, Long, Tarkowski, Pieters; Gudmundsson, Brownhill, Cork, Cornet; Vydra, Rodriguez

Tottenham: Gollini; Tanganga, Romero, Sanchez, Davies; Hojbjerg, Skipp, Alli; Gil, Kane, Bergwijn

What are the odds?

Burnley - 7/4

Tottenham - 7/5

Prediction

Tottenham have endured a miserable week and pressure on the squad and Nuno is starting to build again after back-to-back defeats. The head coach is likely to make several changes but, even then, Spurs should still have the quality to see off a Burnley side that has struggled this season. Burnley 1-2 Tottenham.