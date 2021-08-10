Burnley season preview: Sean Dyche aiming to repeat Premier League survival trick despite uncertainty

Last season

After an opening run of seven games without a win threatened to condemn Burnley to a return to the Championship, Sean Dyche managed to guide his side to safety and secure Premier League survival for a fifth season in a row. While 39 points and 17th place may have represented Burnley’s lowest tally and final position since returning to the top flight in 2016, they ended up 11 points clear of the drop. Another job done. Ending Liverpool’s home unbeaten run with their first win at Anfield since 1974 was the highlight of an unspectacular campaign.

Transfer window so far

Despite the recent takeover from US consortium ALK Capital, Burnley have yet to see any significant investment on the pitch – the £12 million addition of Nathan Collins from Stoke has been their only major transfer. There have been no notable departures, either, despite interest from rival Premier League clubs in winger Dwight McNeil and James Tarkowski – who only has 12 months left on his contract. Time is therefore running out for Burnley if they want to cash in on the defender. "We are short, particularly in the wide areas,” was Dyche’s assessment of his squad ahead of the new season.

Manager

Sean Dyche is the longest serving manager in the Premier League – but for how much longer? The 50-year-old has entered the final 12 months of his contract and while he is a legend at Turf Moor and there is willingness from the club to extend, the fact he has allowed the deal to run down does not bode well for Burnley. Dyche’s frustrations, particularly with Burnley’s lack of progress in the transfer market, could see him listen to offers from other Premier League clubs after years of being linked elsewhere. “It’s an active situation,” was his latest comment on talks.

Key player

While Chris Wood led the way in front of goal last season with 12 Premier League strikes (the next highest figure in the team was three), when Burnley win it is usually due to goalkeeper Nick Pope having an outstanding game in between the posts. No other Premier League goalkeeper had a higher save percentage last season than the England international (77 per cent) and Burnley lost all six games in which he did not play in last season. Having missed out on the Euros due to knee surgery, Pope is back fit and will be key once again to Burnley’s survival hopes.

What would be success?

Again, it’s survival. That’s not down to a lack of ambition, but a reflection of the size of the club and the lack of resources available to Burnley compared to the rest of the league. Once their Premier League status was secured last campaign, the objective was simply reset and the race to 40 points started over. Off the pitch, securing the futures of Dyche, Tarkowski and McNeil would constitute a success, and would help stabilise the club’s short-term future under ALK Capital.

Opening five fixtures

(h) Brighton, Saturday 14 August, 3pm

(a) Liverpool, Saturday 21 August, 12:30pm

(h) Leeds United, Sunday 29 August, 2pm

(a) Everton, Monday 13 September 8pm

(h) Arsenal, Saturday 18 September 3pm

Predicted first XI line-up

(4-4-2) Nick Pope; Matthew Lowton, Ben Mee, James Tarkowski, Erik Pieters; Josh Brownhill, Ashley Westwood, Jack Cork; Dwight McNeil; Chris Wood, Ashley Barnes

Bookies’ ranking - 16th