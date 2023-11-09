Burnley’s Lyle Foster receiving specialist help for his mental wellbeing

Sign up to Miguel Delaney’s Reading the Game newsletter sent straight to your inbox for free Sign up to Miguel’s Delaney’s free weekly newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Burnley striker Lyle Foster is receiving specialist care for his mental health.

Foster has not played since Burnley’s 3-0 Premier League defeat at Brentford on October 21 and missed the Clarets’ last three games.

A Burnley statement read: “On behalf of Lyle Foster and his family they have asked us to share with you an update on Lyle’s illness.

“Recently, Lyle let us know that he continues to live with issues around his mental wellbeing and has reached out for help.

“He is currently in the care of specialists – giving him the support and care he needs to help him back to full health.

“With the love and support of his family and everyone at Burnley Football Club we will do all we can to provide everything he needs to get better.

“We ask for your understanding and respect Lyle’s privacy around this matter and will not be making any more comment until further notice.”

Foster signed a new five-year deal at Turf Moor last month, with boss Vincent Kompany saying the South African will become an “important” Premier League striker.

The 23-year-old joined Burnley from Belgian club Westerlo in January and has adapted quickly to the Premier League following the Clarets’ promotion, scoring three goals in seven appearances.

Kompany told the official Burnley website: “As a club we’ve very quickly and very naturally took the decision to support him and support his family.

“We have offered him access to all the expertise and clinical support that he needs.

“At the moment we’re wishing him a speedy recovery and wishing him to be in a better place by the time he’s ready to come back to us.

“We were very fortunate that Lyle had been very open with us and from that moment we were able to act.

“As soon as he said it and showed signs of how severe it was for him, straight away the entire support team within the club mobilised and we made sure that he could focus on his own recovery.

“In moments like this you have to put the human first and that’s what we did.

“We’ll provide the best care possible for him to get over his mental health issues, and it’s not something in this world that is a taboo.

“It was breaking point for him and we felt also we could show how much we were dedicated to the players with us, but the people with us.

“We’re doing everything we can to get him to a place where he can do what he enjoys doing the most, which is playing football as soon as possible, because that will also affect his mental well-being positively in the future.

“But at this moment he’s one of us and we need to look after our own.”