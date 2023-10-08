Cagliari vs Roma LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture
Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.
Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.
Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.
Cagliari vs Roma
Edoardo Bove (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cagliari vs Roma
Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Cagliari vs Roma
Goal! Cagliari 0, Roma 2. Romelu Lukaku (Roma) with an attempt from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp with a cross.
Cagliari vs Roma
Goal! Cagliari 0, Roma 1. Houssem Aouar (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box.
Cagliari vs Roma
Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.
Cagliari vs Roma
Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a set piece situation.
Cagliari vs Roma
Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.
Cagliari vs Roma
Foul by Mateusz Wieteska (Cagliari).
Cagliari vs Roma
Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Cagliari vs Roma
Houssem Aouar (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.
