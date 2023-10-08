Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Liveupdated1696782242

Cagliari vs Roma LIVE: Serie A latest score, goals and updates from fixture

Follow all the action from Unipol Domus

Sports Staff
Sunday 08 October 2023 16:00
Comments
(Getty Images)

Follow live coverage as Cagliari face Roma in Serie A today.

Italy’s top flight has seen a rotating cast of teams at the top since the dominance of Juventus was ended, with both Inter Milan and AC Milan claiming a title apiece before Napoli finished top last term.

Jose Mourinho’s Roma, Lazio led by Maurizio Sarri and Atalanta, under Gian Piero Gasperini, are also all exciting clubs with European or trophy ambitions, highlighting the competitive nature of the league.

Meanwhile, the likes of Monza, Salernitana, Empoli and Cagliari all might struggle this season - but are all good enough to trouble the top teams on their day.

Follow live updates from today’s game in the live blog below.

1696782184

Cagliari vs Roma

Edoardo Bove (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 October 2023 17:23
1696782131

Cagliari vs Roma

Gianluca Mancini (Roma) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

8 October 2023 17:22
1696781996

Cagliari vs Roma

Goal! Cagliari 0, Roma 2. Romelu Lukaku (Roma) with an attempt from very close range to the top left corner. Assisted by Rick Karsdorp with a cross.

8 October 2023 17:19
1696781905

Cagliari vs Roma

Goal! Cagliari 0, Roma 1. Houssem Aouar (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box.

8 October 2023 17:18
1696781858

Cagliari vs Roma

Attempt saved. Paulo Dybala (Roma) left footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the centre of the goal. Assisted by Romelu Lukaku.

8 October 2023 17:17
1696781831

Cagliari vs Roma

Attempt missed. Leandro Paredes (Roma) right footed shot from outside the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Paulo Dybala following a set piece situation.

8 October 2023 17:17
1696781823

Cagliari vs Roma

Attempt blocked. Paulo Dybala (Roma) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked.

8 October 2023 17:17
1696781749

Cagliari vs Roma

Foul by Mateusz Wieteska (Cagliari).

8 October 2023 17:15
1696781648

Cagliari vs Roma

Ibrahim Sulemana (Cagliari) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.

8 October 2023 17:14
1696781635

Cagliari vs Roma

Houssem Aouar (Roma) wins a free kick on the left wing.

8 October 2023 17:13

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in