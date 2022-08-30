Callum Hudson-Odoi leaves Chelsea to spend season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen
Chelsea have an option to recall Hudson-Odoi in January while they pursue moves for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon
Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi will spend the season on loan at German side Bayer Leverkusen, it has been confirmed.
The 21-year-old was an unused substitute in each of Chelsea’s last three Premier League fixtures and was not set to feature in manager Thomas Tuchel’s plans this season.
Chelsea retain the option to recall their academy graduate in January but the Stamford Bridge club are hopeful of completing moves for forwards Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Anthony Gordon before Thursday’s transfer deadline.
Hudson-Odoi was close to joining Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund last summer while Bayern Munich also tried to sign the England international earlier in his career.
Despite staying in England and making 21 starts for Chelsea last season, the winger has often struggled for consistent game time following his debut for the club in 2018.
At Leverkusen, Hudson-Odoi will have the chance to play Champions League football and will hope to replicate Jadon Sancho’s impact in the Bundesliga following his spell at Dortmund.
There is no option in Chelsea’s loan agreement for Leverkusen to make the deal permanent next summer, according to reports.
