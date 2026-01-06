Chelsea interim boss Calum McFarlane taking inspiration from Liam Rosenior’s story

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Chelsea interim coach Calum McFarlane said supporters can expect "aggressive, front-foot football" from incoming boss Liam Rosenior, who he hailed as an inspiration to rising academy coaches.

The former Hull manager is set to start work on Thursday, with under-21 coach McFarlane overseeing matters for Wednesday's west London derby at Fulham.

Rosenior was due at the club's Cobham training base on Tuesday afternoon following confirmation of his appointment on a six-year deal, and will watch the game from the stands at Craven Cottage.

"I spoke to Liam briefly last night," McFarlane said on Tuesday. "He's really excited about taking the role.

"I've been told I'm leading the game tomorrow, to try and do as best a job as we can and give him the three points to move on and build from."

Under McFarlane, Chelsea earned a creditable 1-1 draw at Manchester City on Sunday thanks to Enzo Fernandez's stoppage-time equaliser.

The former Southampton youth coach came in for praise for his half-time alterations, which included moving Fernandez into a more advanced role, after which City found it more difficult to control the game.

He will take the team for a final time on Wednesday before returning to his role with the under-21s, as Chelsea look to move back into the Premier League's top four.

McFarlane spoke with Rosenior on Monday while the incoming head coach was on site to meet with Chelsea's sporting directors, but will not be offering him any advice.

"I really enjoy watching his sides," said McFarlane, who observed Rosenior's Hull team while coaching the under-21s at Southampton.

Liam Rosenior has been appointed Chelsea’s new manager ( PA Wire )

"Aggressive, front-foot football, really good on the ball, good positional-play concepts. Really excited to see the work he's going to do at this club.

"I wouldn't be giving him any advice. Liam's an accomplished coach, he's had a really good start to his career. I'm sure he's got his own ideas.

"I'm here to support him with whatever he needs in the best way I can, but I won't be giving him any advice."

No English manager has won the Premier League since its inception in 1992.

McFarlane feels Rosenior's rise to the Stamford Bridge dugout after a relatively short managerial career marks a step forward for young, home-grown coaches who have worked their way up through youth football.

"I'm sure all young English coaches from an academy background will be in some way rooting for Liam," he said. "It's really inspirational for young, academy English coaches to see someone get a job of that profile."

Chelsea are currently on a run of one league win in their last eight matches, which has seen them drop from second in the table in late November to fifth.

PA