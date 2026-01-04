Man City v Chelsea live: Managerless Blues brace for Premier League test after shock Maresca exit
Man City look to close the gap to leaders Arsenal as they host fifth-placed Chelsea at the Etihad
Manchester City look to close the gap to Premier League leaders Arsenal as they host managerless Chelsea at the Etihad.
The Blues will be overseen by Under-21s head coach Calum McFarlane after the shock exit of Enzo Maresca following the 2-2 draw against Bournemouth. Strasbourg’s Liam Rosenior is the frontrunner to take the job on a permanent basis.
Maresca had been tipped as a possible successor to Pep Guardiola at Manchester City should he leave the club at the end of the season - but the Italian paid the price for a poor run of form with Chelsea taking just one win from six Premier League games.
City were held to a 0-0 draw at Sunderland last time out and were leapfrogged by Aston Villa yesterday, with Arsenal opening up a seven-point advantage thanks to their 3-2 win at Bournemouth last night.
Follow live updates from Man City v Chelsea in the Premier League, below
Enzo Maresca leaves Chelsea in shock exit as Blues line up potential next manager
It’s rarely quiet at Stamford Bridge but Chelsea descended into chaos this week as Enzo Maresca left the club a month after he was named Premier League manager of the month.
The Italian had even made a known dissatisfaction with his situation public, having made a cryptic comment about his “worst 48 hours” at the club after the 2-0 win over Everton on 13 December. This was understood to relate to his relationship with the hierarchy, and frustration over a perceived lack of support. The Independent had nevertheless been told that there was increased scrutiny on Maresca’s performance since September, despite trophy wins in the Europa Conference League and Club World Cup last season.
How can I watch it?
Viewers in the UK can watch the match on television with Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League and find a live online stream through Sky Go and Sky Go Extra. Coverage starts at 5pm GMT.
What is the Chelsea team news?
Marc Cucurella has returned to training, but faces a late fitness test. Moises Caicedo is banned as he serves a one-match suspension. That would mean Andrey Santos, Reece James or Malo Gusto partnering Enzo Fernandez. Dario Essugo, Romeo Lavia, Levi Colwill and Jorrel Hato are all still out injured.
Possible Chelsea XI: Sanchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Fernandez, James; Neto, Palmer, Garnacho; Joao Pedro
What is the Man City team news?
With Jeremy Doku and Rodri returning from injuries against Sunderland, City lost Savinho and Nico Gonzalez to injury.
The duo could join Oscar Bobb (hamstring), John Stones (thigh) and Mateo Kovacic (heel) on the sidelines, with Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait Nouri unavailable due to their involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations.
Possible Man City XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Gvardiol, O’Reilly; Silva, Rodri, Reijnders; Cherki, Foden; Haaland
Good afternoon
Chelsea head to Manchester City after a turbulent start to 2026 with Enzo Maresca sacked and the project thrown into serious doubt.
As the Blues search for a new manager, with Calum McFarlane serving as their interim boss, Pep Guardiola’s City aim to keep in touch with Premier League leaders Arsenal, who stretched their lead to four points earlier this week.
City’s stalemate with Sunderland has given Mikel Arteta’s side a cushion, but with the Blues struggling, having failed to win any of their last three in the league, including the 2-2 draw at home to Bournemouth last time out, they risk losing more ground in the fight to finish inside the top four.
A 3-1 win for City in their last meeting in January last year extended a winless run for the Blues against their rivals to 11 games since victory in the Champions League final in Porto in 2021.
